'They are too good…real big players': Sourav Ganguly on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Out-of-form Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been one of the consistent topics of discussion in IPL 2022. Both stalwarts of the game have struggled with the bat which has raised concerns about whether they will be able to perform in the upcoming T20 World Cup in October.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, in an interview to Mid Day, scrapped all such concerns saying that he was unfazed by their current form and expected them to bounce back strongly.

“I’m not worried at all about the form of Rohit or Virat. They are too good…real big players. The World Cup is far away and I am quite confident that they will be in top shape much before the tournament," he said.

Virat Kohli has amassed only 236 runs at a strike rate of 113.46 in 13 games in the 15th edition of IPL. The highlights for Kohli this season, however, would be his three golden ducks and a solitary half century. This slump has continued for a long time now and even a breather from captaincy seems to have not helped, as had been predicted.

Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, has struggled at the crease as well. One of the most successful franchises of IPL is currently at the absolute bottom of the league table, having been ruled out of the playoffs. Sharma has managed to pick up 218 runs in 12 games at a strike rate of 125.29. Sharma is yet to boast of half century this season and already has five single-digit scores and a duck to his name.

