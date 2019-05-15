First Cricket
There is no one closer to Hardik Pandya's talent in Indian team, says Virender Sehwag

"There is no one even closer to Hardik Pandya's talent with both bat and ball. If there was someone even closer to him, the three-dimensional players picked by BCCI, were even closer to him, Pandya would not have made it back into the team," Sehwag said.

Press Trust of India, May 15, 2019 15:24:49 IST

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has talent unmatched by any other player in the Indian cricket team, big-hitting former opener Virender Sehwag has said.

According to Sehwag, Hardik is one that has become irreplaceable in recent times.

Hardik Pandya was in scintillating form in IPL 2019. Sportzpics

Hardik Pandya was in scintillating form in IPL 2019. Sportzpics

Hardik has played a pivotal role in Mumbai Indians' record fourth title triumph in the IPL recently, coming into the lucrative T20 league after enduring a tumultuous phase following his outrage-evoking remarks on women on a chat show.

Having served the ensuing ban, the star all-rounder pummelled 402 runs in 15 innings in the IPL at a staggering strike rate of 191.42, and the highest score of 91.

"There is no one even closer to Hardik Pandya's talent with both bat and ball. If there was someone even closer to him, the three-dimensional players picked by BCCI, were even closer to him, Pandya would not have made it back into the team," Sehwag told Cricketnext website.

Hardik is part of the 15-man Indian squad for the upcoming World Cup and is expected to leave his mark on the showpiece with his exploits.

Along with India team-mate KL Rahul, Hardik was flown back from Australia after the duo made some controversial remarks on the chat show, 'Koffee with Karan' earlier this year.

