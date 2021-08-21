'Their intention looks different': Parvez Rasool asks for BCCI intervention after JKCA's notice for stealing pitch roller

Cricketer Parvez Rasool, who was sent a notice by Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) alleging he has stolen a pitch roller, says that the incident has forced him to rethink his future with the association, and wants the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to intervene to resolve the matter.

In its notice, JKCA had asked Rasool, the only cricketer from J&K who has played for India, to return the stolen pitch roller failing which police action will be taken against him.

“They said police action will be taken. Then in the mail, they said, do we have enough proof to nail him down. Does that mean you have come here to nail me down? Their intention looks different," Rasool told The Indian Express.

In addition, Rasool said that one of the officials from JKCA wrote on social media that the cricketer needs to be given a longer rope so that he can hang himself. He says the post has been deleted since then.

Brigadier (retd) Anil Gupta, a member of the three-member sub-committee appointed by the BCCI to run JKCA, had earlier said that notice was sent to Rasool as his name was registered with the association for his district.

“I have played cricket with passion and hard work. They are now forcing me to think about my future. I have come here to play cricket and not to do all this. Playing in this environment looks very tough now. If they have done this to me, imagine what they can do with smaller players” Rasool said.

He also alleged that JKCA did not give permission to his district to organise a cricket tournament citing COVID-19 restrictions, while other districts have been given a go-ahead.

Rasool said BCCI "should intervene now" as he is "trying to promote cricket" so that cricketers from his region can play at the highest level.