'The wall returns to rebuild', Twitterati react to Rahul Dravid being appointed Team India head coach

Former captain Rahul Dravid was appointed head coach of the Indian men's cricket team on Wednesday, replacing the highly successful Ravi Shastri, the BCCI national cricket board said.

"Rahul has had an illustrious playing career and is one of the greats of the game... I am hopeful that his new stint will take Indian cricket to new heights," Sourav Ganguly, president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, said in a statement.

Dravid will take charge from the upcoming home series against New Zealand later this month. Shastri's departure had already been announced.

Here's how Twitterati reacted:

Wishing Rahul Dravid all the best in his journey as India’s head coach. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) November 3, 2021

I think Rahul Dravid is going to make a fantastic head coach for #India … — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 3, 2021

Congratulations Rahul Dravid for becoming the coach of Indian Men’s Cricket Team. Indian players will be hugely benefitted with his vast experience. Wishing him the very best to take Indian cricket to greater heights. — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) November 3, 2021

The wall returns to rebuild. 🙌🏻#Rahuldravid — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) November 3, 2021

The Wall… You will take the Indian Team to greater heights. #Rahuldravid pic.twitter.com/QunWehbKk6 — G. Sundarrajan (@SundarrajanG) November 3, 2021

With AFP inputs