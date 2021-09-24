'The streak lives on': Twitter reacts to Australia's win over Indian in drama-filled last-over thriller

Beth Mooney's brilliant century helped Australia edge India in a last-over thriller in the second women's ODI at Harrup Park, Mackay.

India were put into bat by Australia and the openers got them off to a good start with Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana adding 74 for the first wicket. They however lost their way a little bit losing three quick wickets but then Mandhana and Richa Ghosh steadied the ship with a 76-run stand before the lower-middle order provided a late surge to propel India to 274.

Chasing the target, Australia were in huge trouble at 52/4 inside 16 overs. But then Opener Beth Mooney and Tahila McGrath resurrected the innings with a 126-run 5th wicket stand. It brought Australia back in the game.

McGrath departed at a crucial juncture but Mooney and Carey carried forward the momentum and kept Australia in the chase. It all came down to the last over. With 13 required Jhulan Goswami conceded 5 off the first ball as the nerves got the better of the Indian fielders and they conceded an over throw along with a misfield.

Goswami then bowled an accidental full toss which hit Carey on helmet and was called a no ball. Off the next ball, keeper Richa Ghosh missed a run out as the batters ran through a non existent bye. A leg bye and a two brought the equation down to 3 required off the last ball.

Goswami bowled a full toss again, Carey hit it straight to the square leg fielder. The Indians started celebrating but the umpire's went upstairs to check for the No ball. It was touch and go. A close call.

And the third umpire signalled it a No ball. With two required off the last ball, Carey hit it wide of long on and scampered through for two to win it for Australia.

It was a fascinating match and a brilliant chase. Here's how Twitter reacted after the last-over drama:

Tried my best to see if the no ball call was right. Picture on the left is Carey facing up for the last ball (waist blue line) Picture on the right is point of impact. Red line shows she is bent. Question is was the ball dipping enough? Plus my lines may not be exact science ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/MLq5fVfxhM — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) September 24, 2021

Just when you thought this team couldn’t get any better. A win for the ages lead by seniors and juniors alike. #Fearless https://t.co/B1HIg5otXl — Mel Jones (@meljones_33) September 24, 2021

Wow wow wow!!!!

What a game over in Australia!

Feel for the Indians but Beth Mooney was outstanding #AUSvIND — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) September 24, 2021

52 for 4 chasing 270+ would have been #GoodNightThanksForComing for most teams. But Australia are something else. How they hung in there and got over the line is beyond me! #AUSvIND — Ananya Upendran (@a_upendran11) September 24, 2021

Beth Mooney could steal the crown jewels. That was the freaking heist to end all heists. #AUSvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) September 24, 2021

WOW. Just WOW ‍ what a freaking game!!! Sheesh.

Just a quick one though - doesn’t two above the waist no balls mean you’re out of the attack!? Anyways. Wow. Proud. #AUSvIND — Megan Schutt (@megan_schutt) September 24, 2021

Australia wins by five wickets in an absolute nail biter. Hats off to Beth Mooney for her knock! Feel for the Indian girls, who played some superb cricket. #AUSvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) September 24, 2021

​