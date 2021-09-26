Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

'The streak is broken': Twitter reacts as India break Australia's 26-match unbeaten streak

  September 26th, 2021
India beat Australia in the 3rd women's ODI at Harrup Park, Mackay. They bounced back from defeats in the first two matches to win the final one. It was a special win as they broke Australia's 26-match unbeaten run.

They came close to beating Australia in the last match but couldn't hold their nerves. But this time they did. Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bat but got off to a bad start as they lost the top order inside 18 overs. However, the middle order led by Ashleigh Gardner stepped up to provide the impetus. Beth Mooney followed up his heroic century in the last match with a half-century. Tahlia McGrath made a quickfire 32-ball 47 as Australia posted a competitive 264. For India, Jhulan Goswami and Pooja Vastrakar picked up three wickets each.

Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana provided India a good start putting on 59 for the opening wicket. Mandhana (56) got her second consecutive half-century while Yastika Bhatia too hit a half-century (64) to put India on course for the chase. They however stuttered a bit in the middle. And while the match was in balance, Deepti Sharma (31 off 30) and Sneh Rana (30 off 27) provided late surge to give India a slight upper hand. The match went into the last over again, and with 3 required off 4 balls, Goswami smashed Molineux straight down the ground for four to hit the winning runs. It was India's highest-ever successful run chase in ODIs.

Twitter was abuzz as India pulled off a stunning chase and snapped Australia's unbeaten run.

