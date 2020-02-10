'The reason I took up cricket was Sachin Tendulkar', says India opening batswoman Shafali Verma
On 9 November 2019, Shafali had broken Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record when she became the youngest Indian to slam a half-century in international cricket when she scored a belligerent 49-ball 73 against West Indies.
Teenage sensation Shafali Verma fulfilled her childhood dream of meeting her idol Sachin Tendulkar when she caught up with the Master Blaster in Australia. The 16-year-old clicked a picture with Sachin Tendulkar and uploaded it on her Instagram account with a heart-warming post.
“The reason I took up this game was because of Sachin sir. My whole family has not just idolised and but literally worshipped him. Today is a special day for me that i got to meet my childhood hero. It was a dream come true for me," wrote Shafali in an Instagram post.
On 9 November 2019, Shafali had broken Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record when she became the youngest Indian to slam a half-century in international cricket when she scored a belligerent 49-ball 73 against West Indies.
Shafali Verma will be in action at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 as a Harmanpreet Kaur-led team India launch their bid for a first World Cup title.
Content courtesy: Star Sports
