'The reason I took up cricket was Sachin Tendulkar', says India opening batswoman Shafali Verma

On 9 November 2019, Shafali had broken Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record when she became the youngest Indian to slam a half-century in international cricket when she scored a belligerent 49-ball 73 against West Indies.

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 10, 2020 20:24:08 IST

Teenage sensation Shafali Verma fulfilled her childhood dream of meeting her idol Sachin Tendulkar when she caught up with the Master Blaster in Australia. The 16-year-old clicked a picture with Sachin Tendulkar and uploaded it on her Instagram account with a heart-warming post.

“The reason I took up this game was because of Sachin sir. My whole family has not just idolised and but literally worshipped him. Today is a special day for me that i got to meet my childhood hero. It was a dream come true for me," wrote Shafali in an Instagram post.


Shafali Verma will be in action at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 as a Harmanpreet Kaur-led team India launch their bid for a first World Cup title.

Content courtesy: Star Sports

Updated Date: Feb 10, 2020 20:24:08 IST

