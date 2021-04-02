Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

'The moment of a lifetime', Twitter still in awe of India's glorious 2011 World Cup triumph

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • April 2nd, 2021
On this day in 2011, Indian cricket team scripted history at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, lifting the ODI World Cup and sending the entire nation into a frenzy.

MS-Dhoni led India won the title clash against Sri Lanka by six wickets and with 10 balls to spare.

Be it Gautam Gambhir’s remarkable knock, Dhoni’s famous six down the ground or youngsters carrying Sachin Tendulkar on their shoulders, there were plenty of iconic moments for the Indian cricket fraternity that night.

Riding on Mahela Jayawardene’s unbeaten 103, Sri Lanka posted 274/6 on the board. Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh, were the pick of the bowlers, snaring two wickets each.

In reply, India were reeling at 31/2, with openers Virender Sehwag and Tendulkar back in the pavilion. In came Gambhir, who along with Virat Kohli, steadied the ship for the hosts with an 83-run stand.

Post Kohli’s departure, Dhoni promoted himself up the order and forged a scintillating 109-run stand with Gambhir, who missed out on a well-deserved century by just three runs.

Dhoni took matters in his own hands and eventually took India over the line, finishing with 91 off just 79 balls. He finished the game off in style, smashing Nuwan Kulasekara for a massive six down the ground. That very moment was frozen in time and it will continue to remain etched in the memories of Indian cricket fans.

Recalling the special day, former cricketers and fans took to Twitter to share their reactions and experiences. Here are a few reactions from the micro-blogging site:

