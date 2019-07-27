Fast bowler Lasith Malinga scripted a dream ending to his one-day international career with a three-wicket spell that helped Sri Lanka to a 91-run win against Bangladesh in the opener of the three-match one-day international series on Friday.

Malinga's final figures of three for 38 in 9.4 overs complemented a classy 111 from Sri Lanka's No 3 batsman Kusal Perera, who lifted them to 314 for eight in 50 overs after electing to bat first. Angelo Mathews scored 48 and Kusal Mendis contributed 43 runs for Sri Lanka's innings.

Malinga directed his typical yorkers to dismiss openers Tamim Iqbal (0) and Soumya Sarkar (15) to reduce Bangladesh to 30/3. Mushfiqur Rahim scored 67 and Sabbir Rahman made 60 in a brief fight.

Malinga also picked up the last wicket of the Bangladesh innings when Thisara Perera held a skier from tailender Mustafizur Rahman.

One and all joined in from the cricketing fraternity to congratulate Malinga on a fantastic ODI career. Check out some of the reactions:

What an occasion for the Lankans!

A torch-bearer for the unorthodox

Another fast bowler calls it a day. Nothing but admiration for the mighty Lasith Malinga who is one of the greats of the white ball game. Big hearted, smiling and tough underneath the friendly air. A torch-bearer for the unorthodox. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 26, 2019

Slinga Malinga

Well played Lasith. You added a dimension to fast bowling that was as riveting as it was unusual. The legend of ‘Slinga Malinga’ will live long — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 26, 2019

Lasith Malinga with his family following his final career ODI ‍‍‍ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/En7vzN7ctK — ICC (@ICC) July 27, 2019

Special trio present at RPS for the champion bowler



Sri Lanka's Top 3 spinners in RPS for Lasith Malinga's farewell ODI #Cricket pic.twitter.com/5AxJ9jpTjZ — Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) July 26, 2019

Malinga's past and present national teammates applaud his stellar career

Congratulation to Lasith Malinga on a fantastic ODI career. He has single handedly won many games for Sri Lanka. All the best for the T20Is in future — Rangana Herath (@HerathRSL) July 26, 2019

Wat a Final spell!

Wat a legendary career from a legendary player, a true gentleman & have been a great inspiration for many | lucky enough to play together! #SLvBAN #ThankYouMalinga @Lasith99Malinga

PS - Gud luck for the T20s — Danushka Gunathilaka (@danushka_70) July 26, 2019

Congratulations Lasith Malinga . World cricket will definitely miss you in 50 over cricket . Go well champion #Malinga #champion #SLvsBAN pic.twitter.com/hQ9jVYqbLm — Upul Tharanga (@upultharanga44) July 26, 2019

Of course a lot of wishes poured in from Malinga's very own Mumbai Indians

Congratulations on a wonderful One Day career, #Malinga.

Wishing you all the very best for the future. pic.twitter.com/RLeKIudyWl — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 26, 2019

If I had to pick one match winner among many others for @mipaltan in the last decade, this man will be on the top for sure. As a captain he give me breather during tense situation and he never failed to deliver, such was his presence within the team. Best wishes LM for the future pic.twitter.com/gJJJKy8gL3 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 26, 2019

Classic Mali spell Thank you for everything you've done for cricket. Always admired you and will always continue to do so . — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) July 26, 2019

Congratulations on the glorious journey Yorker King #Malinga. There will never be another toe crusher like you again. Best wishes for your future endeavours. 👊#LasithMalinga pic.twitter.com/Uf0iD3SHdL — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 26, 2019

