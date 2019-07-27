First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 Asia Qualifier | Match 8 Jul 27, 2019
KWT vs NEP
Nepal beat Kuwait by 7 wickets
BAN in SL | 1st ODI Jul 26, 2019
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 91 runs
ICC WT20 Asia Qualifier Jul 28, 2019
SIN vs NEP
Indian Association Ground, Singapore
BAN in SL Jul 28, 2019
SL vs BAN
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

'The legend of Slinga Malinga will live long' tributes pour in for Lasith Malinga as Sri Lankan great bids adieu to ODI cricket

Tributes poured in from around the cricketing world, as Lasith Malinga called time on a fantastic ODI career

FirstCricket Staff, Jul 27, 2019 14:43:52 IST

Fast bowler Lasith Malinga scripted a dream ending to his one-day international career with a three-wicket spell that helped Sri Lanka to a 91-run win against Bangladesh in the opener of the three-match one-day international series on Friday.

Malinga's final figures of three for 38 in 9.4 overs complemented a classy 111 from Sri Lanka's No 3 batsman Kusal Perera, who lifted them to 314 for eight in 50 overs after electing to bat first. Angelo Mathews scored 48 and Kusal Mendis contributed 43 runs for Sri Lanka's innings.

Malinga directed his typical yorkers to dismiss openers Tamim Iqbal (0) and Soumya Sarkar (15) to reduce Bangladesh to 30/3. Mushfiqur Rahim scored 67 and Sabbir Rahman made 60 in a brief fight.

Malinga also picked up the last wicket of the Bangladesh innings when Thisara Perera held a skier from tailender Mustafizur Rahman.

One and all joined in from the cricketing fraternity to congratulate Malinga on a fantastic ODI career. Check out some of the reactions:

What an occasion for the Lankans!

A torch-bearer for the unorthodox

Slinga Malinga

Special trio present at RPS for the champion bowler

Malinga's past and present national teammates applaud his stellar career

Of course a lot of wishes poured in from Malinga's very own Mumbai Indians

With inputs from The Associated Press

Updated Date: Jul 27, 2019 14:43:52 IST

Tags : Cricket, ICC, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Lasith Malinga Retire, Malinga, Mumbai Indians, Rangana Hearth, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh 2019

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all