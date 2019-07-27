'The legend of Slinga Malinga will live long' tributes pour in for Lasith Malinga as Sri Lankan great bids adieu to ODI cricket
Tributes poured in from around the cricketing world, as Lasith Malinga called time on a fantastic ODI career
Fast bowler Lasith Malinga scripted a dream ending to his one-day international career with a three-wicket spell that helped Sri Lanka to a 91-run win against Bangladesh in the opener of the three-match one-day international series on Friday.
Malinga's final figures of three for 38 in 9.4 overs complemented a classy 111 from Sri Lanka's No 3 batsman Kusal Perera, who lifted them to 314 for eight in 50 overs after electing to bat first. Angelo Mathews scored 48 and Kusal Mendis contributed 43 runs for Sri Lanka's innings.
Malinga directed his typical yorkers to dismiss openers Tamim Iqbal (0) and Soumya Sarkar (15) to reduce Bangladesh to 30/3. Mushfiqur Rahim scored 67 and Sabbir Rahman made 60 in a brief fight.
Malinga also picked up the last wicket of the Bangladesh innings when Thisara Perera held a skier from tailender Mustafizur Rahman.
One and all joined in from the cricketing fraternity to congratulate Malinga on a fantastic ODI career. Check out some of the reactions:
What an occasion for the Lankans!
A torch-bearer for the unorthodox
Slinga Malinga
Special trio present at RPS for the champion bowler
Malinga's past and present national teammates applaud his stellar career
Of course a lot of wishes poured in from Malinga's very own Mumbai Indians
With inputs from The Associated Press
Updated Date:
Jul 27, 2019 14:43:52 IST
