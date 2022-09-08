Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • 'The King is back': Twitter erupts as Virat Kohli ends almost three years of long wait for 71st century

Cricket

'The King is back': Twitter erupts as Virat Kohli ends almost three years of long wait for 71st century

Following Virat Kohli century, sentiments ran high throughout the nation as players and fans alike took to Twitter to express their happiness on 'King Kohli' return

'The King is back': Twitter erupts as Virat Kohli ends almost three years of long wait for 71st century

Virat Kohli (right) celebrates his century with Rishabh Pant during India vs Afghanistan Super Four match of Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on Thursday. AP

Virat Kohli ended his 1021 days for a century with a solid 122 not out against Afghanistan in a Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on Thursday. The 33-year-old batting star took just 53 balls in a dead rubber to reach the milestone as he ultimately took India to a gigantic total of 212/2. This was also Kohli’s maiden century in the shortest format of the game.

Opening the innings with stand-in captain KL Rahul, Kohli smashed 12 fours and half a dozen sixes during the course of his innings as India looked to end their Asia Cup campaign on a high. The Men in Blue are already out of contention for the final as they suffered back-to-back defeats, to Pakistan and Sri Lanka respectively, in the Super Four stages.

Despite India’s misfortune, Kohli has been in super form in the tournament as he scored 59 not out against Hong Kong and a 60-run innings against Pakistan (Super Four). He did get out for a duck against Sri Lanka in the last game.

Following his century, sentiments ran high throughout the nation as players and fans alike took to Twitter to express their happiness on ‘King Kohli’ return. Among the celebrations included a tweet from his close friend from South Africa in AB de Villiers among others.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: September 08, 2022 21:59:33 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Virat Kohli shouldn't have made that comment at such a time: Madan Lal after icon's 'no one texted me' statement
First Cricket News

Virat Kohli shouldn't have made that comment at such a time: Madan Lal after icon's 'no one texted me' statement

Virat Kohli had said that MS Dhoni was the only one who had reached out to him after the right-handed batter had given up the Test captaincy

Virat Kohli hits the gym after knock of 35 against Pakistan; see pictures
First Cricket News

Virat Kohli hits the gym after knock of 35 against Pakistan; see pictures

Kohli got off to a nervy start as he was dropped on nought off Naseem Shah's bowling, but made up for that lapse by adding 35 runs to the Indian total during their chase of the 148-run target.

Watch: Relieved Kohli says 'bach gaya' after Jadeja gets LBW decision overturned during chase
First Cricket News

Watch: Relieved Kohli says 'bach gaya' after Jadeja gets LBW decision overturned during chase

Virat Kohli wore a relieved expression on his face after Ravindra Jadeja managed to overturn a successful LBW appeal by pacer Naseem Shah in the 18th over of India's run chase.