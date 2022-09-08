'The King is back': Twitter erupts as Virat Kohli ends almost three years of long wait for 71st century

Virat Kohli ended his 1021 days for a century with a solid 122 not out against Afghanistan in a Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on Thursday. The 33-year-old batting star took just 53 balls in a dead rubber to reach the milestone as he ultimately took India to a gigantic total of 212/2. This was also Kohli’s maiden century in the shortest format of the game.

Opening the innings with stand-in captain KL Rahul, Kohli smashed 12 fours and half a dozen sixes during the course of his innings as India looked to end their Asia Cup campaign on a high. The Men in Blue are already out of contention for the final as they suffered back-to-back defeats, to Pakistan and Sri Lanka respectively, in the Super Four stages.

Despite India’s misfortune, Kohli has been in super form in the tournament as he scored 59 not out against Hong Kong and a 60-run innings against Pakistan (Super Four). He did get out for a duck against Sri Lanka in the last game.

Following his century, sentiments ran high throughout the nation as players and fans alike took to Twitter to express their happiness on ‘King Kohli’ return. Among the celebrations included a tweet from his close friend from South Africa in AB de Villiers among others.

