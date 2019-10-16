First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
JER in QAT | 3rd T20I Oct 11, 2019
QAT vs JER
Qatar beat Jersey by 8 wickets
JER in QAT | 2nd T20I Oct 10, 2019
QAT vs JER
Qatar beat Jersey by 6 wickets
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 18, 2019
SCO vs SIN
ICC Academy, Dubai
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 18, 2019
HK vs IRE
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

The Hundred: Steve Smith, Chris Gayle among most expensive players listed in Sunday's draft for ECB's new tournament

The ECB has announced Australian duo Steve Smith and David Warner and West Indies opener Chris Gayle are among the most expensive players listed in Sunday’s draft for the new domestic tournament The Hundred.

Reuters, Oct 16, 2019 11:53:50 IST

London: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced Australian duo Steve Smith and David Warner and West Indies opener Chris Gayle are among the most expensive players listed in Sunday’s draft for the new domestic tournament The Hundred.

The Hundred: Steve Smith, Chris Gayle among most expensive players listed in Sundays draft for ECBs new tournament

File image of Australian batsman Steve Smith. Reuters

Smith helped Australia retain the Ashes in England last month while Warner endured a miserable series, managing just one fifty in five Tests.

Paceman Mitchell Starc, who played just one Test in that series, is the third Australian in the six-man group who will command a £125,000 ($159,400) reserve price, the ECB said in a statement.

Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga and fellow speedster Kagiso Rabada of South Africa are the other players in the top bracket for the inaugural edition of the 100-ball competition, which will be played in July-August next year.

Five of the eight city-based sides will have an Australian in charge with Shane Warne, Darren Lehmann and Tom Moody among them. None of the men’s teams have a local coach.

Twenty20 stalwarts Rashid Khan of Afghanistan and West Indian Andre Russell, with an identical £100,000 reserve price, are among 239 players from outside the UK to enter the draft.

England World Cup winners Mark Wood and Liam Plunkett headline the 331 domestic players who have put their names forward for the draft.

“Teams will select 12 players on the night — with a maximum of three overseas picks — who will join the already-announced England red-ball contracted players and Local Icons,” the ECB said in a statement.

Updated Date: Oct 16, 2019 11:53:50 IST

Tags : Chris Gayle, Cricket, David Warner, ECB, England, Limited-Overs Cricket, Sports, SportsTracker, Steve Smith, The Hundred

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all