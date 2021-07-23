Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

The Hundred: Sam Billings shines as Oval Invincibles beat Manchester Originals by nine runs

  • Agence France-Presse
  • July 23rd, 2021
  • 10:00:23 IST

London: Sam Curran struck on his home ground to take the key wicket of Carlos Brathwaite as the Oval Invincibles beat the Manchester Originals by nine runs in the first men's match of English cricket's new Hundred competition on Thursday.

The tournament had got underway at the Oval with a standalone women's fixture on Wednesday between the same sides – all eight teams in the 100 balls per side are fielding men's and women's teams – that saw the Invincibles win by five wickets with two balls to spare.

Whereas Wednesday's match was notable for the number of young girls and female spectators, Thursday's boisterous attendance of 18,126, with more alcohol-fuelled male fans in the stands, was akin to the kind of audience that can usually be found at an English county Twenty20 game.

Brathwaite famously hit England all-rounder Ben Stokes for four successive sixes in the last over of West Indies' thrilling 2016 World Twenty20 final win in Kolkata.

He had made 37 off 29 balls on Thursday and was on strike with the Originals needing 19 off the last five.

But, going for a six, he holed out off left-arm paceman Sam Curran and was caught in the deep by the bowler's Surrey and England team-mate Jason Roy.

Earlier, Invincibles captain Sam Billings made 49 as the hosts recovered from 32-3 to finish on 145-8 from their 100 balls.

Billings was one of three wickets for Netherlands international Fred Klaasen.

A successful opening night had seen more than 7,000 in at the Oval for a women's game watched by a peak television audience of 1.95 million.

Originals captain Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to field, with the England international only able to play in the first two games of the 100 balls per side tournament before he joins up with the Test squad ahead of next month's series at home to India.

Tom Hartley, who only made his professional debut in August, bowled the first over but the spinner removed openers Sam Curran and Roy.

The Invincibles were struggling at 48-4 but Billings, revived the innings before Tom Curran's 29 not out boosted the total.

Buttler, having reverse swept Sunil Narine for four, holed out to the West Indies spinner next ball.

Brathwaite struggled initially on a used pitch before finding his touch.

His exit left the Originals needing 19 off four balls.

Sam Curran then bowled a no-ball before holding his nerve to seal victory for the Invincibles.

Updated Date: July 23, 2021 10:00:23 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

The Hundred: Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz says he'll know by next week about participation due to visa uncertainty
First Cricket News

The Hundred: Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz says he'll know by next week about participation due to visa uncertainty

Wahab was denied entry into the United Kingdom after reaching there without a valid work permit.

The Hundred: Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry pulls out of tournament citing personal reasons
First Cricket News

The Hundred: Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry pulls out of tournament citing personal reasons

The 30-year old was set to turn up for Birmingham Phoenix in the 100-ball tournament scheduled to get underway on 21 July.

England vs Pakistan: Eoin Morgan returns to lead in three-match T20I series
First Cricket News

England vs Pakistan: Eoin Morgan returns to lead in three-match T20I series

Only four of the England players involved in the ODI success have been retained for the three T20s against Pakistan, with Vince omitted.