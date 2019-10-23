The Hundred: ECB chief believes new competition will help protect different formats contrary to having adverse effect
The Hundred, starting in 2020, is a new tournament consisting of eight city-based franchise sides, breaking away from the traditional county system.
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 HK Vs JER Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs TN Tamil Nadu beat Gujarat by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs CHH Karnataka beat Chhattisgarh by 9 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 CHH Vs MUM Match Abandoned
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs TN Match Abandoned
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 6 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 CAN Vs IRE Canada beat Ireland by 10 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 KEN Vs SIN Kenya beat Singapore by 7 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NIG Vs OMA Oman beat Nigeria by 7 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BER Vs NAM Namibia beat Bermuda by 6 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NED vs PNG - Oct 24th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 UAE vs NIG - Oct 24th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 CAN vs HK - Oct 24th, 2019, 03:40 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 28th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 30th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDA vs INDB - Oct 31st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDC vs INDA - Nov 1st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
As Congress stares at possible defeat in Maharashtra, experts blame high command's 'insipid' campaigning, lack of will to even fight
-
Infosys row: SEBI starts probe against IT-company over whistleblower charges, corporate governance lapses
-
Delhi govt's scheme on electricity not 'freebie', administration has handed citizens back their rights, says minister Satyender Jain
-
ISL 2019-20: FC Goa make strong start to new season, thump listless Chennaiyin FC 3-0
-
Modern Love review: Amazon Prime series is a celebration of romance — big, small, complex and polarising
-
Authorities in Delhi seek to tackle worsening air quality with odd-even scheme, green crackers and free masks, but experts unsure of execution
-
Jagmeet Singh set to play kingmaker as Justin Trudeau fails to get majority in Canada: Rise of pro-Khalistani leader Sikh leader may make India edgy
-
Livelihoods of Pakistan fishing communities along the Indus dry up with the river
-
The Queer Take: In making themselves devoid of the sexual, safe spaces are inherently limited
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
London: England cricket chief Tom Harrison says the controversial Hundred competition will help protect other formats of the game despite fears over its potential impact.
The Hundred, starting in 2020, is a new tournament consisting of eight city-based franchise sides, breaking away from the traditional county system.
Teams will bat for 100 balls each with overs, normally consisting of six deliveries, lasting for 10 balls with bowlers either bowling five or 10 balls consecutively.
The players' draft was held at the weekend but opposition to the tournament remains.
#StopThe100 trended on Twitter while the draft was taking place and several people were asked to remove "Oppose the 100" T-shirts during an evidence session held by British lawmakers involving England and Wales Cricket Board chairman Harrison and other ECB officials.
"The 100 is a really good way of protecting everything that we are serious about," Harrison said on Wednesday.
"It's about protecting Test match cricket, it's about protecting four-day Championship cricket, it's about getting kids playing more cricket at school.
"This is engaging at a different level with a completely new community in this country and that is something we should embrace and celebrate." Harrison said the new tournament would try and recreate the atmosphere of the World Cup, which England won for the first time in July.
He added: "The Hundred is an attempt to replicate that and bring it back to our country every year without taking anything away from our precious county environment, to ensure we grow the game of cricket in this country. That is our job.
"We have seen throughout the Cricket World Cup grounds across the country packed to the rafters, 40 per cent of whom were first-time buyers to cricket in this country.
"The vibrancy, the colours, the noise and energy is something that will live with all of us.
The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Updated Date:
Oct 23, 2019 22:46:19 IST
Also See
Former head coach Andy Flower set to leave England and Wales Cricket Board after 12 years
Ben Stokes hits back at 'irresponsible' reports alleging physical quarrel with wife
Newly appointed England cricket coach Chris Silverwood targets Ashes success in two years under Joe Root