Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

The Hundred: Devon Conway, Quinton De Kock sign for Southern Brave

  • Agence France-Presse
  • June 23rd, 2021
  • 19:01:43 IST

New Zealand's Devon Conway and South Africa's Quinton de Kock have been signed as overseas replacements by the Southern Brave for English cricket's inaugural edition of the Hundred, it was announced on Wednesday.

The Hampshire-based franchise were in the market for top-order batsmen after Australia's David Warner and Marcus Stoinis withdrew citing COVID-19 travel complications.

Opening batsman Conway hit a double century on Test debut against England earlier this month and top-scored in the first innings of the ongoing World Test Championship final in Southampton.

The South Africa-born left-hander averages 75 in one-day internationals and 59 in Twenty20 internationals.

"I'm really excited to have joined Southern Brave," Conway said. "I have really enjoyed my time playing in the UK so far, and I'm looking forward to getting stuck in with the team and taking part in the first season of the Hundred."

De Kock, a dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman, has long been a multi-format star of the world game and will be reunited with coach Mahela Jayawardene, having worked with the Sri Lanka great at Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

"I'm also really excited to be working with Mahela again," he said. "Hopefully we can have plenty of fans in to support us and we can give them something to cheer about."

The Hundred is a pioneering 100 balls-per-side tournament, which is even shorter than a T20 match, featuring eight franchises, all fielding men's and women's teams.

Updated Date: June 23, 2021 19:01:43 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli retains fifth spot; Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant occupy joint sixth position
Sports

ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli retains fifth spot; Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant occupy joint sixth position

New Zealand's double centurion Test debutant Devon Conway entered the Test batting rankings at 77th position in the list headed by his captain Kane Williamson on 895 rating points.

West Indies vs South Africa: Dean Elgar leads from front as Proteas recover to 218/5 on Day 1 of second Test
First Cricket News

West Indies vs South Africa: Dean Elgar leads from front as Proteas recover to 218/5 on Day 1 of second Test

Dean Elgar's invaluable 77 lifted South Africa from the depths 37 for three to the comparative comfort of 218 for five.

England vs New Zealand: Opener Devon Conway 'disappointed' to miss out on another century
First Cricket News

England vs New Zealand: Opener Devon Conway 'disappointed' to miss out on another century

The 29-year-old opener had launched his Test career with a stunning 200 on debut in the first of this two-match series at Lord's last week.