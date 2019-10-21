The Hundred: Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan becomes first player to be selected in tournament draft, West Indies legend Chris Gayle misses out
Afghanistan star Rashid Khan became the first player selected in The Hundred draft, but West Indies legend Chris Gayle wasn't selected for next year's tournament.
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND Vs SA Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 CHH Vs MUM Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs TN Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs GUJ Gujarat beat Delhi by 6 wickets (VJD method)
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs PUD Karnataka beat Puducherry by 8 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs VID Maharashtra beat Vidarbha by 33 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 UP Vs HAR Haryana beat Uttar Pradesh by 20 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 6 runs
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 HK Vs OMA Oman beat Hong Kong by 7 wickets
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BER Vs SIN Singapore beat Bermuda by 5 wickets
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 CAN Vs JER Canada beat Jersey by 53 runs
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NAM Vs PNG Papua New Guinea beat Namibia by 81 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 PNG vs SCO - Oct 21st, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 UAE vs HK - Oct 21st, 2019, 03:40 PM IST
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IRE vs OMA - Oct 21st, 2019, 03:40 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 28th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 30th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDA vs INDB - Oct 31st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDC vs INDA - Nov 1st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDB vs INDC - Nov 2nd, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra Election 2019 Voting LIVE Updates: BJP-Shiv Sena win a 'foregone conclusion' in most seats as Opposition struggles to convince voters
-
'Five demands, not one less': Hong Kong protesters erect barricades, throw firebombs; police fire tear gas, use water canons
-
ED officials probing Iqbal Mirchi unearth emails linking Dawood aide to property deals in London, Dubai
-
Maharashtra election: Yavatmal farmer's widow, who contested LS polls, says more cultivators being pushed into moneylenders' web
-
Mocking Abhijit Banerjee's work ethic is bad form, govt must seek Nobel winner's counsel instead
-
Jojo Rabbit movie review: Taika Waititi’s Hitler film is a delightful and heartfelt surprise, filled with raucous energy
-
With the Historian's Eye, William Dalrymple records his travels across the Indian subcontinent
-
Premier League: Liverpool drop first points but Adam Lallana's late strike denies rivals Manchester United victory
-
Warli tribe’s Save Aarey movement serves as beacon of community spirit and inclusive activism
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
London: Afghanistan star Rashid Khan became the first player selected in The Hundred draft, but West Indies legend Chris Gayle wasn't selected for next year's tournament.
File image of Rashid Khan. Reuters
Rashid has enjoyed a superb start to his international career, with 81 wickets at 12.03 in T20 making him ideal for the new eight-team UK-based competition featuring 100 balls per innings.
The 21-year-old spinner was made the first overall pick by the Trent Rockets on Sunday. West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell went next to the Southern Brave, with Australia batsman Aaron Finch third to the Leeds-based Northern Superchargers as the first-round picks came thick and fast.
Gayle was not among them and, with players not eligible to be selected if they failed to make their allotted price point, the 37-year-old will be absent from the competition.
Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga and South African paceman Kagiso Rabada were also unpicked. The majority of England's one-day international players had already been allocated to teams before the draft.
Each team had two picks in the first round, except the Phoenix, Spirit and Oval Invincibles who had allocated the second spots in the £125,000 price band to "local icon" players.
The Welsh Fire selected Australia duo Mitchell Starc and Steve Smith, with the Invincibles adding West Indies spinner Sunil Narine to the pre-selected Jason Roy. The Manchester Originals pair South Africa spinner Imran Tahir with Dane Vilas, already a successful T20 Blast overseas player for Lancashire.
All-rounders Glenn Maxwell (London Spirit) and Liam Livingstone (Birmingham Phoenix) completed the first selections, accompanying 'icon' picks Eoin Morgan and Moeen Ali respectively.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was the highest-profile name taken in round two, heading to Birmingham, while the Spirit paired Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi and Pakistan paceman Mohammad Amir.
Round three started with two overseas picks, Australia bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile to the Rockets and Pakistan's Shadab Khan to the Brave.
The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Updated Date:
Oct 21, 2019 10:26:37 IST
Also See
The Hundred: Ben Stokes picked for Leeds based Northern Superchargers, Joe Root to play for Trent Rockets in inaugural 100-ball competition
Steve Smith, David Warner to represent New South Wales in Sheffield Sheild
The Hundred: Steve Smith, Chris Gayle among most expensive players listed in Sunday's draft for ECB's new tournament