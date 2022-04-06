The Hundred 2022 Draft: List of players retained and new signings

The Australia women's World Cup-winning team got some fruitful results after seven players from the side were signed in The Hundred draft on Tuesday. The cricketers who were signed by the respective franchises were Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Rachel Haynes, Tahlia McGrath, Alana King, Megan Schutt, and Annabel Sutherland.

In the men's draft there were some prominent names who were bought by respective franchises. The likes of Kieron Pollard, David Miller, Adam Zampa, Naseem Shah, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Wahab Riaz, Sunil Narine, Matthew Wade, and Quinton de Kock were sold during The Hundred 2022 draft held on 5 April. The women's sides will have until 30 June 2022 to complete the squads.

List of Men's cricketers retained and new signings

London Spirit

Retained: Glenn Maxwell, Eoin Morgan (£100k), Mason Crane, Dan Lawrence (£60k), Adam Rossington, Ravi Bopara (£40k), Blake Cullen, Brad Wheal (£30k), Zak Crawley, Mark Wood (England Test contracts)

Draft Picks: Kieron Pollard (£125,000 ), Liam Dawson (£125,000 ), Riley Meredith (£75,000), Jordan Thompson (£75,000)

Welsh Fire

Retained: Ben Duckett (£100k), Jake Ball (£75k), David Payne (£60k), Leus du Plooy (£50k), Ryan Higgins, Matt Critchley (£40k), Josh Cobb (£30k), Jonny Bairstow, Ollie Pope (England Test contracts)

Draft Picks: Joe Clarke (£125k), Adam Zampa (£100,000), David Miller ( £75,000), Naseem Shah (£60,000), Sam Hain (£50,000) and, Jacob Bethell (£30,000)

Manchester Originals

Retained: Phil Salt (£100k), Matt Parkinson (£75k), Jamie Overton (£60k), Tom Hartley, Tom Lammonby (£50k), Colin Ackermann, Wayne Madsen (£40k), Fred Klaassen, Calvin Harrison (£30k), Jos Buttler, Ollie Robinson (England Test contracts)

Draft Picks: Andre Russell (£125,000), Wanindu Hasaranga (£100,000), Daniel Worrall (£75,000), Sean Abbot (£60,000), Laurie Evans (£125,000)

Northern Superchargers

Retained: Adil Rashid (£125k), David Willey, Faf du Plessis (£100k), Harry Brook (£75k), Brydon Carse (£60k), Matty Potts, John Simpson (£50k), Adam Lyth (£40k), Callum Parkinson (£30k), Ben Stokes (England Test contract)

Draft Picks: Adam Hose (£60,000), Dwayne Bravo (£125,000), Wahab Riaz (£75,000), Roelof van der Merwe (£40,000)

Oval Invincibles

Retained: Jason Roy (£125k), Sam Billings, Tom Curran (£100k), Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood (£75k), Reece Topley (£60k), Jordan Cox, Nathan Sowter (£30k), Sam Curran, Rory Burns (England Test contracts)

Draft Picks: Sunil Narine (£125,000), Rilee Rossouw (£60,000), Danny Briggs (£50,000), Hilton Cartwright (£50,000), Matt Milnes (£40,000), Jack Leaning (£40,000)

Birmingham Phoenix

Retained: Liam Livingstone (£125k), Moeen Ali (£100k), Adam Milne, Benny Howell (£75k), Tom Abell (£60k), Will Smeed (£50k), Chris Benjamin, Miles Hammond (£40k), Henry Brookes (£30k)

Draft Picks: Matthew Wade (£125,000), Olly Stone (£100,000), Kane Richardson (£ 60,000), Matthew Fisher (£50,000), Graeme van Buuren (£30,000)

Trent Rockets

Retained: Rashid Khan (£125k), Alex Hales, Lewis Gregory (£100k), Marchant de Lange, Luke Wood (£60k), Samit Patel, Matt Carter (£50k), Steven Mullaney, Sam Cook (£40k), Tom Moores (£30k), Joe Root, Dawid Malan (England Test contracts)

Draft Picks: Tom Kohler-Cadmore (£125,000), Ian Cockbain (£75,000), Colin Munro (£75,000), Luke Fletcher (£30,000)

Southern Brave

Retained: Marcus Stoinis (£125k), James Vince, Tymal Mills (£100k), Chris Jordan, George Garton (£75k), Alex Davies, Jake Lintott (£60k), Tim David (£50k), Ross Whiteley, Craig Overton (£40k), Jofra Archer (England Test contract)

Draft Picks: Quinton de Kock (£125k), Rehan Ahmed (£50,000), Joe Weatherley and Dan Moriarty (£ 30,000)

The Hundred Women 2022 new signings

London Spirit

Beth Mooney (Welsh Fire), Amelia Kerr (Southern Brave), Megan Schutt, Sophie Luff (Welsh Fire)

Welsh Fire

Tammy Beaumont (captain, London Spirit), Rachael Haynes (Oval Invincibles), Annabel Sutherland (Trent Rockets), Fran Wilson (Oval Invincibles), Alex Hartley (Manchester Originals), Fi Morris (Southern Brave), Sarah Bryce (Oval Invincibles)

Manchester Originals

Deandra Dottin (London Spirit), Amy Satterthwaite, Ami Campbell (Northern Superchargers), Phoebe Graham (Northern Superchargers), Grace Potts

Northern Superchargers

Jenny Gunn, Lucy Higham (Trent Rockets)

Oval Invincibles

Lauren Winfield-Hill (Northern Superchargers), Aylish Cranstone (London Spirit), Emily Windsor (Trent Rockets), Eva Gray (Retained), Kira Chathili

Trent Rockets

Meg Lanning (Welsh Fire), Mignon du Preez (Manchester Originals), Bryony Smith (Welsh Fire), Alana King, Marie Kelly (Birmingham Phoenix), Sophie Munro (London Spirit), Alexa Stonehouse, Georgia Davis (Retained)

Birmingham Phoenix

Sophie Molineux (Trent Rockets), Sterre Kalis (Northern Superchargers)

Southern Brave

Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Adams (Oval Invincibles), Jo Gardner (Oval Invincibles), Freya Kemp (Retained), Ella McCaughan (Retained)

The Managing Director of The Hundred, Sanjay Patel said, "With a host of star players confirmed, The Hundred will have fans on the edge of their seats with world-class sport, as well as bringing more family-friendly entertainment off the pitch. In the women's competition, we have the best players from across the world taking part including Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, and Sophie Devine and we are confident we will set a new benchmark for the women's domestic game."

