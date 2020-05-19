It takes very little time for the tide to change in the gentleman’s game. After all, one special effort is all it takes to engineer a turnaround.

The game’s history is littered with heists – battles where one team, which looked down and out at once, snatched victory from the jaws of their opponent. Rightfully then, cricket is often referred to as the game of uncertainties.

Cricket behind closed doors is the latest burning question and the game looks unlikely to resume anytime soon in wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As Part 4 of the lockdown gets underway, we at Firstpost take a jog down the memory lane to relive some of the biggest heists in cricket.

Mathews-Malinga script the MCG miracle: Sri Lanka beat Australia by 1 wicket, 2010 MCG

3 November, 2010 witnessed one of the greatest comebacks in ODI history when Sri Lanka rose from the ashes to script a memorable victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Down in the dumps at 107/8, Angelo Mathews and Lasith Malinga got together to pull off a heist and chase down 240 against Australia.

Thisara Perera's five-wicket haul had restricted Australia to 239/8 after Michael Clarke had opted to bat first. The hosts had endured a start-stop innings. Michael Hussey was the only one who managed a 50-plus score (71 off 91 balls).

In reply, Sri Lanka lost openers Tillakaratne Dilshan and Upul Tharanga inside six overs with just 19 on the board. Left-arm spinner Xavier Doherty was running the show as he scalped three wickets and a run-out and soon the Lankans were struggling at 107/8.

This is when Lasith Malinga walked out and joined Mathews at the crease. Australia were in complete control. Malinga had never crossed even 20 in ODIs.

Sri Lanka opted to take the batting powerplay in as early as the 27th over and then Malinga decided to have some fun. He launched a scathing attack and unfurled a slew of lofts and flat-batted shots down the ground to launch a stunning counter-attack. It pushed Australia on the back foot. In a reverse of roles, Mathews, played the second fiddle and held one end up playing smart cricket. Soon, he too joined the party with calculated hitting to bring up his fifty. Australia's short ball strategy to Mathews went wrong as he unleashed powerful hooks and pulls. Malinga went on with the flow and brought up his half-century, off 42 balls. The vociferous crowd had injected the energy and verve and they were treated to some of the most delightful straight hitting. The run rate was never a problem, it was just about the wickets. Mathews and Malinga were unstoppable, and stitched the highest partnership for the ninth-wicket.

However, amidst all the drama, there had to be a twist in the tale. With one needed, off 40 balls, Malinga set off for a non-existent single and got run out via a direct hit from Steve Smith.

With two dots, Mathews off strike, the nerves flared but Muttiah Muralitharan —The entertainer, flicked it past short fine leg off Watson for a four to spark the massive celebrations. It was a classic story of snatching victory from the jaws of defeat.

Kenya get the first one on the board and it's a BIG One: 1996 World Cup Kenya vs West Indies at Pune

World Cups have this habit of springing up surprises and scripting underdog stories and 1996 was no different. 29 February, 1996 witnessed one of the greatest days in Kenyan cricket history. The minnows, as they used to call them back then, beat West Indies to stun the cricketing world.

This was their first World Cup appearance and they hadn't got off to the best of starts losing the first three matches, against India, Australia and Zimbabwe.

Coming into the match, West Indies were clear favourites. They were a formidable side but struggling with form. Despite three losses on the trot, there were no nerves though for a star-struck Kenyan side who were looking to get autographs from their idols on the opposite side.

West Indies won the toss and Richie Richardson put Kenya into bat. It didn't start off well for them and against the likes of Curtly Ambrose, Courtney Walsh, Ian Bishop and Cameron Cuffy, they found themselves reeling at 81/6. It was more of a self-inflicted wound as they were guilty of poor shot selection as off-spinner Roger Harper also made merry. 17-Year-old Thomas Odoyo and Hitesh Modi then got together and added 44 runs for the seventh wicket, the stand along with little contribution from tail dragged Kenya to a below par 166.

Until now, everything was going as per the script. Kenya didn't think they could defend 166 but as things started to unfold in the field, the self-confidence shot up.

They got off to a perfect start sending back openers Richie Richardson and Sherwin Campbell inside five overs.

It was still West Indies' game to lose with a formidable batting line-up still to come. Brian Lara was their star and he started off scratchily. The Kenyans hit the iron when it's hot and pacer Rajab Ali induced the Southpaw into a false shot. Lara departed for 8 and it sparked a collapse. The energy in the field shot up, Maurice Odumbe applied the choke, the fielders threw themselves in the field and affected run outs. West Indies were entangled in a web from which they couldn't free themselves. The Men from the Caribbean collapsed in a heap and were bowled out for 93. The Nehru Stadium in Pune witnessed wild celebrations. Kenyans had gone into a frenzy back home. It was also Kenya's first win in ODIs and sparked a turnaround.

West Indies received a lot of criticism for the loss but they recovered well to reach the semi-finals of the tournament where they lost to Australia.

Kusal Perera plays innings of a lifetime to stun South Africa: South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2019 1st Test at Durban

Sri Lanka have never been the same since the departures of Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene. They have been in the rebuilding phase for a long time now. However, amidst the struggles, they have had this uncanny knack of pulling off stunning victories. One of them was witnessed in February 2019 when Kusal Perera's monumental effort helped the Lions chase down 304 against South Africa in Durban during a Test match.

A match that yo-yoed through the four days was filled with drama, suspense, emotions and brilliance.

South Africa were bowled out for 235 in the first innings, they still managed to achieve a 44 run lead, bundling the Lankans out for 191. The Proteas managed 259 in their second innings and set a target of 304. In the last 17 years, no team had chased down a 300-plus target in Tests at Kingsmead. Not many would have given the Sri Lankans a chance. And after being reduced to 110/5, whatever little hopes must have all but perished.

Kusal Perera was at the crease with Dananjaya de Silva. The flamboyant Southpaw had hit just one century in his four-year Test career. If ever there was a chance for Perera to enter the Sri Lankan cricketing folklore, it was this one.

A naturally attacking batsman, Perera unfurled the cuts and pulls and took the attack to the South African bowlers. It was high risk cricket. But these are the sort of chases where risk rewards. He added 96 for the sixth wicket with de Silva, to keep the hopes alive. But Keshav Maharaj provided another turnaround in the match by scalping three wickets in space of seven overs and pushing the Lankans on the brink at 226/7. With 78 still required, Vishwa Fernando joined Perera and thus begun the blockathon. Perera played the aggressive game and surpassed his highest Test score of 110.

However, in between, there were heart-in-mouth moments with run out survivals and direct hits missing the stumps. Somehow they survived amidst blood pressures reaching thermonuclear levels.

Perera went on with the flow and kept the momentum going attacking Steyn and Rabada. There were balls zipping past Fernando's edge. Edges falling short and balls flying into the stands. It was anxious as well as exhilarating. With 13 required, Perera smashed Steyn onto the grass banks for a six and sealed the chase with a deft dab to third man for a four off Rabada to hit the winning runs. Those powerful arms went up in jubilation and the roar thundered the entire Kingsmead.

That Kusal innings sparked a debate as to whether it's the best ever innings in the history of Test cricket, such was the impact.

Inzamam's brilliance saves his career and Pakistan from embarrassment: Pakistan vs Bangladesh Multan Test, 2003

It could have ended a glorious career or scripted history. Such was the oscillating nature of the Multan Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan in 2003.

Bangladesh had never won a Test, they were down 0-2 in the three-Test series against Pakistan. They had battled hard though but still going into the third Test, Pakistan were the favourites.

On a wicket, that according to Wisden, had a slight green tinge, Bangladesh opted to bat but they did manage to get off to a decent start with Javed Omar and Habibul Bashar holding the fort following Hannan Sarkar's early dismissal. It was a tricky pitch and Bashar played really well for his 72. The Bangladesh batsmen however couldn't capitalise on starts and were bowled out for 281.

In reply, Bangladesh fought back hard to bundle out Pakistan for 175 with the ever-reliant and accurate Mohammad Rafiq leading the way with 5/36. A 106-run lead was lethal but Bangladesh couldn't take full advantage faltering for 154 in their second innings, setting a target of 261. On a pitch where there was variable bounce, it was still a daunting task for Pakistan. They got off to a steady start but then lost their way and got reduced to 99/5.

Inzamam-ul-Haq had walked out at 62/2 and watched the others depart in quick succession. He himself was going through the worst phase of his career. And after the first innings dismissal in Multan, he had already made up his mind of retiring from Test cricket. There was one more innings to go though.

That proved to be a career changer.

Inzamam showed his class wedding smarts with calm as he went about his chase with the shrewdness of a wolf. It brought out the aggressive side of characteristically calm Inzamam as well. Amid vociferous appeals, balls flying past edges, dropped catch, run out and mankading chances, Inzamam batted on a different plane, guiding the tail-enders and providing a masterclass in farming the strike.

A loss would have been catastrophic for Pakistan, especially after the embarrassment of the 1999 World Cup loss to Bangladesh.

Inzamam single-handedly kept Pakistan alive. He added 32 with Saqlain Mushtaq, 41 with Shabbir Ahmed and 52 with Umar Gul. With 4 needed to win, drama ensued as Gul got run out. Debutant Yasir Ali somehow survived three nervous balls before scampering through the single off the fourth.

With three required, Inzamam shuffled across and flicked it wide of fine leg for a four, off Khaled Mahmud, to hit the winning runs.

An uncharacteristic fist pump, not one but two, followed. It was as animated an Inzamam we had ever seen. He was almost in tears as he was swarmed by players and coaching staff and showered with rose petals as he walked back to the pavilion. It was so near but yet so far for a heartbroken Bangladesh whose wait for that first Test win just stretched longer.

That innings saved and reinvigorated Inzaman's career and then he went on to captain Pakistan as well.

Lara's produces one of the greatest innings to down the mighty Aussies: West Indies vs Australia 3rd Test at Barbados, 1999

It was a match where Brian Lara made them dance, in the stands and on the field as one of the greatest run chases unfolded at the noisy Kingston Oval.

It was a series where West Indies took the world champions head-on. After being bundled out for 51 in the first Test and losing the match, West Indies bounced back on the back of Lara's 213 at Sabina Park to level the four-match series 1-1.

Barbados beckoned. Australia put in a competitive 490 thanks to centuries from Steve Waugh (199) and Ricky Ponting (104).

Sherwin Campbell led the hosts' reply with 105, while Ridley Jacobs (68) down the order along with support from the tail added some respectability to the total Glenn McGrath and Jason Gillespie then ripped through the Windies line-up to gain a 161-run lead.

The West Indian pacers led by Courtney Walsh rallied the hosts back into the game by bowling out Australia for 146.

A target of 308 still seemed far fetched given Australia's lethal bowling line-up consisting of McGrath, Gillespie, Warne and MacGill.

Campbell and Dave Joseph provided West Indies as steady start but then a characteristic collapse ensued. from 72/0, West Indies plunged to 105/5.

Lara though looked imperious as he drove and cut with power and placement. He started off steadily but then pushed the accelerator paddle. The spinners were hit across the line, Warne was hit over the roof. When they tried to bowl in the rough, he cut them fine. The pacers were blasted through covers with that stylish backlift. Jimmy Adams stayed on for 125 balls to provide the much-needed support as Lara went about his business at the other end. He brought up his 100 by lofting Warne over mid on for a four.

Lara was hit on the helmet by McGrath and words were exchanged. Any attempts to further bounce out were dealt with disdain as Lara smacked powerful pulls. He was in the zone, the protagonist was once again at the forefront of the battle. Could he once again pull them out of the crutches of defeat?

Well, it wouldn't be easy. McGrath produced a peach to clean up Adams and sparked another collapse. West Indies went from 238/5 to 248/8.

The rekindled hopes had begun to dose a little. However, Lara played attacking as well as intelligent cricket, farmed the strike as he took on Warne by smashing him through covers, square leg and mid-wicket off powerful drives, sweeps and whips. Ambrose stuck around for 39 balls and watched Lara unfurl his magic at the other end.

There were anxious moments as well. Ambrose hit one uppishly through gully for a four and then Ian Healy dropped Lara with seven runs required.

One run later, Ambrose departed. Amidst searing tension, Walsh walked out in the middle, somehow survived four balls, each defence drawing raucous applause. They even started dancing as he negotiated the last ball of the Gillespie over safely.

Lara was on strike, however, it wouldn't come easy. With five required, McGrath induced an outside edge that flew tantalisingly wide of Warne at wide first slip. It brought a couple. McGrath delivered a wide, and then Lara pulled one to fine leg for a single.

With one delivery to go in the over and scores level, Walsh, in his typical style, left the last one alone. A disappointing ball by McGrath's standard who bowled it outside off.

With one needed to win, Gillespie charged in to bowl and delivered it full outside off, Lara unleashed the rip-roaring trademark cover drive to send it whistling through covers to send Kensington Oval into a frenzy. They had all gone wild, they were all on the ground swarming the hero, celebrating a special moment and a superlative effort.

One of the greatest Test innings was born.

"The only way we were going to lose that Test match was if (Lara) got out," Walsh would later joke. "Because I was not going to get out."

Dravid-Laxman’s defiant stand, Harbhajan’s off-spin help India vanquish Aussies: India vs Australia 2nd Test at Eden Gardens, 2001

Having thrashed India by 10 wickets in the first Test at Mumbai, Australia had winning momentum on their side as they headed to Kolkata for the second Test.

Between August 1999 and February 2001, Australia had won 16 straight Tests and they looked certain to make it 17 after putting the hosts in a spot of bother. But the Eden Test was monumental. India had scripted arguably the greatest comeback in Test cricket’s history.

After opting to bat, Australia posted a massive 445 on the board, courtesy skipper Steve Waugh’s 110 and Matthew Hayden’s 97. Harbhajan Singh led the bowling attack, finishing with figures of 7/123 and the first hattrick in India’s Test history.

In reply, India were bundled out for 171, thanks to Glenn McGrath’s spell of 4/18. Clearly, the visitors had the upper-hand in the battle.

India were in a precarious position at 232-4 in the second innings, still trailing by 42 runs after Waugh had enforced the follow on.

Enter VVS Laxman, the chief architect and Rahul Dravid, his deputy. Taking the attack to the visitors, the pair forged a monumental 376-run stand for the fifth wicket. Laxman’s 281 and Dravid’s 180 was a spectacle to behold. It was Test match batting at its very best – the two left deliveries well outside the off stump and capitalised whenever the bowlers erred in their line and length.

India declared at 657/7, setting the Aussies a target of 384 for victory. And once again, it was Harbhajan, who bamboozled the Aussie batters, claiming 6/73 as India completed a memorable 171-run win.

Underdogs India stun two-time world champions West Indies to lift their maiden title: India vs West Indies, 1983 World Cup final at Lord's.

Coming on the back of two World Cup title triumphs (in 1975 and 1979), West Indies were among the hot favourites to bag the 1983 title. In contrast, their opponent India had not gone past the knockout stages in any of the previous World Cups. History was on the Windies’ side.

The mighty Windies did come as far as the final, but only to be humbled by ‘underdogs’ India (by 43 runs).

After being put into bat, India were bundled out for 183 in 54.4 overs. There was some resistance from Kris Srikkanth, who top-scored with a 57-ball 38. However, this did not come as a surprise since the Windies had the likes of Andy Roberts, Joel Garner, Malcolm Marshall and Michael Holding in their pace battery.

In reply, West Indies openers Gordon Greenidge (1) and Desmond Haynes (13) departed early without making much of an impact. But the Indian bowling unit gathered steam after Madan Lal got rid of the dangerous Vivian Richards (33), thanks to a superb catch taken by Kapil Dev. Windies lost their next three wickets (of skipper Clive Lloyd, Larry Gomes and Faoud Bacchus) in quick succession. With Windies reeling at 76-6, India were inching closer towards moment of glory, which came after Mohinder Amarnath got Holding plumb in front.

Seamers Lal and Amarnath had bowled out of their skins, finishing with three wickets each and going for less than three runs per over.

History was scripted.

Kapil’s men had defied the odds to lift their maiden World Cup title at Lords – a priceless moment that is still cherished by the cricket-crazy nation.

Rookies Zimbabwe trump heavyweights Australia in their first-ever World Cup: Zimbabwe vs Australia, 1983 World Cup group stage match at Trent Bridge

The 1983 World Cup produced some of the most recognised upsets in the history of cricket. Yes, visuals of Kapil Dev and his men and how they stunned the mighty West Indies in the final come to the fore, but equally memorable was heavyweight Australia’s shocking loss against a group of part-timers in Zimbabwe.

It was Zimbabwe’s first-ever ODI and their first-ever World Cup. No one expected them to win a single match, forget a win against the men in the baggy green. But that 13-run win against Australia at Trent Bridge, yet again, established cricket as a game of uncertainties.

Australia won the toss and elected to field first.

Taking strike against the likes of Dennis Lillee, Geoff Lawson, Jeff Thomson and Rodney Hogg, that too for an inexperienced side would have been a nightmare on any other day. However, that day, Zimbabwe displayed tremendous resolve and grit for a new team at a stage as grand as the World Cup.

At one stage, they even found themselves reeling at 94/5. But a 70-run stand between Duncan Fletcher and Kevin Curran put them back in contention. Fletcher remained unbeaten on 64 while Iain Butchart struck 38 to help their side post 239/6, which was a competitive total in those days.

In response, Australia got off to good start, courtesy their openers Kepler Wessels (76) and and Graeme Wood (31). Thereafter, however, they lost wickets at regular intervals. Rod Marsh came up with an unbeaten 42-ball 50 but the Aussies failed to muster the run-rate needed to stay in contention, finishing on 226/7.

The day belonged to Fletcher, who once again came into the act with his bowling, claiming 4/42.

Ben Stokes’ talismanic 135 helps England seal a thrilling one-wicket win in 2019 Ashes: England vs Australia 3rd Test at Headingley

It was the third Ashes Test in 2019 and England desperately the needed the services of Ben Stokes to level the series 1-1. And the talismanic left-hander, with his once-in-a-lifetime knock of 135*, did not disappoint the English crowd at Headingley.

England, bowled out for a dismal 67 in the first innings, needed 73 more runs to reach a victory target of 359 when last man, the bespectacled Jack Leach came into bat.

One more wicket and it could have all been over. But Ben Stokes, being the established batsman, took much of the strike and steered the hosts towards a highly unlikely victory. The left-hander hammered eight sixes and 11 fours in his unbeaten 135-run knock, thereby single-handedly taking the game away from the visitors.

To add to the drama, there were several near-misses in the clash that left the crowd gasping for breath. Leach, who sneaked just one single from 17 balls, should have been run-out when he called for a non-existent single, but Nathan Lyon fumbled with his throw from backward point. Stokes himself could have been given LBW while attempting a sweep shot with the hawk eye showing the same, but with no reviews left, Australia couldn’t contest the decision.

West Indies pull of highest successful run-chase to down Aussies in Antigua: West Indies vs Australia 4th Test at St John's, 2003

Brian Lara-led West Indies pulled off the highest successful run-chase (of 418) in the history of the game to bring up a memorable three-wicket win in the fourth Test against Australia at Antigua.

It was an evenly fought contest as both teams were bundled out for 240 in the first innings. Australia then posted a massive 417 on the board, courtesy openers Justin Langer (111) and Matthew Hayden (177).

In reply, the Windies were 74/3, after their top order failed to any sort of impact. Lara looked good during his stay at the crease but could only go as far as 60 runs, leaving his side 253 short of their target.

Thereafter, defiant tons from Ramnaresh Sarwan (105), Shivnarine Chanderpaul (104) reignited the chase, while lower-order batsmen Omari Banks and Vasbert Drakes remained unbeaten on 47 and 27 respectively to round out one of Test cricket’s most famous victories.

Honourable mentions

Carlos Brathwaite smacks four consecutive sixes in last over as Windies pocket second T20I title

In 2016, West Indies lifted the T20 World Cup for second time. But their win over England wasn’t an ordinary one.

Batting first, England, riding on Joe Root’s half-century, set a target of 156. In reply, however, the Windies batting line-up crumbled under pressure. They were 107/6 in 15.3 overs when Carlos Brathwaite, who was playing his first T20 World Cup, walked in to bat. But big-hitting is always in store when it comes to Windies. And this time, it was Brathwaite who took them past the finish line with a quickfire 10-ball 34, while Marlon Samuels anchored the chase with an unbeaten 85.

The highlight was the nail-biting finish. Needing 19 from the last over (of Ben Stokes), Brathwaite hammered four consecutive sixes to seal the deal in style as Windies won with two balls remaining.

Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien slams fastest ton in World Cup history as minnows upset England

Jonathon Trott (92), Ian Bell (81) and Kevin Pietersen (59) powered England to 327/8 in Bengaluru. With such a competitive total on the board, a win against minnows Ireland would have seemed like a walk in the park to the English.

Halfway through the chase, Ireland were reeling at 111/5 and only a miracle could save them thereafter. And the miracle walked out in the form of Kevin O’Brien.

O’Brien slammed the fastest ton in World Cup history, finishing with a magnificent 113 off 63 deliveries. His 162-run partnership with Alex Cusack turned the game on its head. Later, John Mooney (33) took the onus of staying till the end taking his team past the finish line.

The contest is remembered as one of the most shocking upsets in the history of cricket.

Updated Date: May 19, 2020 08:28:35 IST

