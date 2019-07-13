First Cricket
NEP in MAL | 1st T20I Jul 13, 2019
MAL vs NEP
Nepal beat Malaysia by 7 wickets
ZIM in IRE | 2nd T20I Jul 12, 2019
IRE vs ZIM
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets (D/L method)
ICC CWC Jul 14, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Lord's, London
ZIM in IRE Jul 14, 2019
IRE vs ZIM
Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready
The Final Word, World Cup 2019 Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins talk about some of best moments from tournament

In today's edition of The Final Word, World Cup 2019 Podcast, Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins talk about some of best moments from tournament.

FirstCricket Staff, Jul 13, 2019 11:27:54 IST

Day 44 at the World Cup: Eoin Morgan’s England can cap a stunning white-ball transformation in Sunday’s Cricket World Cup final but awaiting them at Lord’s will be a New Zealand side chasing their own slice of history.

Twenty three years after Arjuna Ranatunga’s rag-tag Sri Lankan side clinched the title in Lahore, Lord’s will anoint new 50-over world champions after Australia and India, who shared the last five titles between them, wilted in the semi-finals.

Of the two protagonists who will square off at the ‘home of cricket’, the hosts have more at stake.

In this edition of  The Final Word, World Cup 2019 Podcast, Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins talk about some of best moments from tournament.

On the World Cup Daily, Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins are following the Cup all around England and Wales. Their long weekly podcast The Final Word has been going for five years, but now it has changed into a short daily form for cricket’s biggest tournament.

Every day, The Final Word will team up with Firstpost to bring you a new episode from wherever they are on the road. On trains and buses, in pubs, on the street, in parks, on barges floating down rivers, and anywhere else that they might end up.

They are also watching an awful lot of cricket, and can summarise all the matches that you didn’t have time to see, or can bring you into the discussion about the ones you did watch.

They will nominate their player of the day, who will probably not be the official man of the match, and will pick one moment or person or incident to go into The Final Word Hall of Fame, with an overall winner to come at the end of the tournament.

Tune in to The Final Word World Cup Daily on Day 45.

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: Jul 13, 2019 11:27:54 IST

