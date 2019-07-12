First Cricket
The Final Word, World Cup 2019 Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins talk about England's impressive win over Australia

Jason Roy was the top-scorer for the hosts, while Chris Woakes registered figures of 3-20 as England set up a summit clash against New Zealand at Lord's on Sunday. Listen to The Final Word podcast to know more about the match.

FirstCricket Staff, Jul 12, 2019 12:33:23 IST

England ended a 27-year wait to reach the ICC Cricket World Cup final when they defeated Australia in the second semi-final in Birmingham on Thursday.

Jason Roy was the top-scorer for the hosts, while Chris Woakes registered figures of 3-20 as England set up a summit clash against New Zealand at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday. What's interesting is that there will be a new world champion in the 50-over format.

Earlier, Steve Smith had played a knock of 85 while Alex Carey fell short of a fifty after being dismissed for 46 runs as the defending champions were bundled out for 223.

This was followed by a 124-run opening stand between Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy as the hosts clinched a comfortable eight-wicket win.

On the World Cup Daily, Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins are following the Cup all around England and Wales. Their long weekly podcast The Final Word has been going for five years, but now it has changed into a short daily form for cricket’s biggest tournament.

Every day, The Final Word will team up with Firstpost to bring you a new episode from wherever Geoff and Adam are on the road. On trains and buses, in pubs, on the street, in parks, on barges floating down rivers, and anywhere else that they might end up.

They are also watching an awful lot of cricket, and can summarise all the matches that you didn’t have time to see, or can bring you into the discussion about the ones you did watch.

They will nominate their player of the day, who will probably not be the official man of the match, and will pick one moment or person or incident to go into The Final Word Hall of Fame, with an overall winner to come at the end of the tournament.

Tune in to The Final Word World Cup Daily tomorrow for Day 44.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2019 12:33:23 IST

