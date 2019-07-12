England ended a 27-year wait to reach the ICC Cricket World Cup final when they defeated Australia in the second semi-final in Birmingham on Thursday.

Jason Roy was the top-scorer for the hosts, while Chris Woakes registered figures of 3-20 as England set up a summit clash against New Zealand at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday. What's interesting is that there will be a new world champion in the 50-over format.

Earlier, Steve Smith had played a knock of 85 while Alex Carey fell short of a fifty after being dismissed for 46 runs as the defending champions were bundled out for 223.

This was followed by a 124-run opening stand between Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy as the hosts clinched a comfortable eight-wicket win.

