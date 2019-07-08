Day 39 at the World Cup: There were no World Cup action on Sunday, so Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins discuss Australia's injury issues ahead of the crucial semi-final match and other off-field action.

Usman Khawaja was ruled out of the tournament with a hamstring injury ahead of Thursday’s semi-final against England.

“Ussie’s got a hamstring strain so he’ll be out for probably three to four weeks, which is a real shame, but we have to work hard on getting him up for the Ashes now,” Langer said.

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis, nursing a side strain, is also doubtful, head coach Justin Langer said.

Matthew Wade and Mitchell Marsh have been drafted in as cover for the injured duo.

“Not in the final XI yet but Matthew Wade is coming up. He’s in great form, he’s had a great 12 or so months back home, but he’s also just scored two hundreds in one-day cricket so he’s in great nick,” Langer added. “And Mitch Marsh is going to come on standby for Stoinis.”

