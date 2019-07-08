First Cricket
The Final Word, World Cup 2019 Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins talk about Australia's injury issues and more

There were no World Cup action on Sunday, so Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins discuss Australia's injury issues ahead of the crucial semi-final match and other off-field action.

FirstCricket Staff, Jul 08, 2019 10:37:00 IST

Day 39 at the World Cup: There were no World Cup action on Sunday, so Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins discuss Australia's injury issues ahead of the crucial semi-final match and other off-field action.

Usman Khawaja was ruled out of the tournament with a hamstring injury ahead of Thursday’s semi-final against England.

“Ussie’s got a hamstring strain so he’ll be out for probably three to four weeks, which is a real shame, but we have to work hard on getting him up for the Ashes now,” Langer said.

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis, nursing a side strain, is also doubtful, head coach Justin Langer said.

Matthew Wade and Mitchell Marsh have been drafted in as cover for the injured duo.

“Not in the final XI yet but Matthew Wade is coming up. He’s in great form, he’s had a great 12 or so months back home, but he’s also just scored two hundreds in one-day cricket so he’s in great nick,” Langer added. “And Mitch Marsh is going to come on standby for Stoinis.”

Every day, The Final Word will team up with Firstpost to bring you a new episode from wherever Geoff and Adam are on the road. On trains and buses, in pubs, on the street, in parks, on barges floating down rivers, and anywhere else that they might end up.

They are also watching an awful lot of cricket, and can summarise all the matches that you didn’t have time to see, or can bring you into the discussion about the ones you did watch.

They will nominate their player of the day, who will probably not be the official man of the match, and will pick one moment or person or incident to go into The Final Word Hall of Fame, with an overall winner to come at the end of the tournament.

Tune in to The Final Word World Cup Daily tomorrow for Day 40.

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: Jul 08, 2019 10:37:00 IST

Tags : Adam Collins, Geoff Lemon, Justin Langer, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, The Final Word, Usman Khawaja, World Cup 2019 Australia, World Cup 2019 England, World Cup 2019 India, World Cup 2019 Podcast

