The Final Word, World Cup 2019 Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins discuss Sri Lanka-Bangladesh washed-out tie on Day 13

In the latest edition of The Final Word podcast, Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins talk about ICC World Cup's yet another washed-out match, this time between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 12, 2019 08:57:42 IST

Day 13 at the World Cup: Another day, another World Cup washout, as Sri Lanka's match against Bangladesh in Bristol was abandoned without a ball bowled. But having no play won't stop the Final Word cricket podcast.

On the World Cup Daily, Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins are following the Cup all around England and Wales. Their long weekly podcast The Final Word has been going for five years, but now it has changed into a short daily form for cricket’s biggest tournament.

Every day, The Final Word will team up with First Post to bring you a new episode from wherever Geoff and Adam are on the road. On trains and buses, in pubs, on the street, in parks, on barges floating down rivers, and anywhere else that they might end up.

They are also watching an awful lot of cricket, and can summarise all the matches that you didn’t have time to see, or can bring you into the discussion about the ones you did watch.

They will nominate their player of the day, who will probably not be the official man of the match, and will pick one moment or person or incident to go into The Final Word Hall of Fame, with an overall winner to come at the end of the tournament.

Today’s episode for Day 13 comes to you from Taunton, where Geoff and Adam are preparing their preview day for Australia versus Pakistan while also watching how other teams are going.

With the rain-off, Sri Lanka gather their fourth point, Bangladesh their third. Either could be vital come semi-final time.

On Day 14 we move our attention to the Somerset County Ground in Taunton, for Australia's fourth match.

Tune in to The Final Word World Cup Daily on Day 15.

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2019 08:57:42 IST

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 3 3 0 0 6
England 3 2 1 0 4
India 2 2 0 0 4
Australia 3 2 1 0 4
Sri Lanka 4 1 1 0 4
West Indies 3 1 1 0 3
Bangladesh 4 1 2 0 3
Pakistan 3 1 1 0 3
South Africa 4 0 3 0 1
Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
