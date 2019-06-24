The Final Word, World Cup 2019 Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins discuss Pakistan's win over South Africa
In the latest edition of The Final Word Podcast, cricket writers Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins discuss Pakistan's win over South Africa in Lord's
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|New Zealand
|6
|5
|0
|1
|11
|Australia
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|India
|5
|4
|0
|1
|9
|England
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|Sri Lanka
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Bangladesh
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|Pakistan
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|West Indies
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|South Africa
|7
|1
|5
|1
|3
|Afghanistan
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
Day 25 at the World Cup: Pakistan bounced back in style in the ICC Cricket World Cup on Sunday with a 49-run win over South Africa at Lord's. Batting first, Sarfaraz Ahmed's team rode on Haris Sohail's 59-ball 89 to coast to 308/7, before their bowling finally showed up. Wahab Riaz and Shadab Khan took three wickets apiece while Mohammed Amir starred with two of the three South African top-order scalps.
On the World Cup Daily, Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins are following the Cup all around England and Wales. Their long weekly podcast The Final Word has been going for five years, but now it has changed into a short daily form for cricket’s biggest tournament.
Every day, The Final Word will team up with Firstpost to bring you a new episode from wherever Geoff and Adam are on the road. On trains and buses, in pubs, on the street, in parks, on barges floating down rivers, and anywhere else that they might end up.
They are also watching an awful lot of cricket, and can summarise all the matches that you didn’t have time to see, or can bring you into the discussion about the ones you did watch.
They will nominate their player of the day, who will probably not be the official man of the match, and will pick one moment or person or incident to go into The Final Word Hall of Fame, with an overall winner to come at the end of the tournament.
Tune in to The Final Word World Cup Daily tomorrow for Day 26.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here
Updated Date:
Jun 24, 2019 09:41:20 IST
