ICC CWC | Match 30 Jun 23, 2019
PAK vs SA
Pakistan beat South Africa by 49 runs
ICC CWC | Match 29 Jun 22, 2019
WI vs NZ
New Zealand beat West Indies by 5 runs
ICC CWC Jun 24, 2019
BAN vs AFG
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC Jun 25, 2019
ENG vs AUS
Lord's, London
The Final Word, World Cup 2019 Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins discuss Pakistan's win over South Africa

In the latest edition of The Final Word Podcast, cricket writers Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins discuss Pakistan's win over South Africa in Lord's

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 24, 2019 09:41:20 IST

Day 25 at the World Cup: Pakistan bounced back in style in the ICC Cricket World Cup on Sunday with a 49-run win over South Africa at Lord's. Batting first, Sarfaraz Ahmed's team rode on Haris Sohail's 59-ball 89 to coast to 308/7, before their bowling finally showed up. Wahab Riaz and Shadab Khan took three wickets apiece while Mohammed Amir starred with two of the three South African top-order scalps.

On the World Cup Daily, Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins are following the Cup all around England and Wales. Their long weekly podcast The Final Word has been going for five years, but now it has changed into a short daily form for cricket’s biggest tournament.

Every day, The Final Word will team up with Firstpost to bring you a new episode from wherever Geoff and Adam are on the road. On trains and buses, in pubs, on the street, in parks, on barges floating down rivers, and anywhere else that they might end up.

They are also watching an awful lot of cricket, and can summarise all the matches that you didn’t have time to see, or can bring you into the discussion about the ones you did watch.

They will nominate their player of the day, who will probably not be the official man of the match, and will pick one moment or person or incident to go into The Final Word Hall of Fame, with an overall winner to come at the end of the tournament.

Tune in to The Final Word World Cup Daily tomorrow for Day 26.

Updated Date: Jun 24, 2019 09:41:20 IST

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
New Zealand 6 5 0 1 11
Australia 6 5 1 0 10
India 5 4 0 1 9
England 6 4 2 0 8
Sri Lanka 6 2 2 2 6
Bangladesh 6 2 3 1 5
Pakistan 6 2 3 1 5
West Indies 6 1 4 1 3
South Africa 7 1 5 1 3
Afghanistan 6 0 6 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

