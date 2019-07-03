Day 34 at the World Cup: Rohit Sharma scored a match-winning hundred — his fourth in this ICC Cricket World Cup — to guide India to their third straight semi-final on Tuesday. Batting first at Edgbaston, India got off to a good start as Rohit and KL Rahul added 180 runs for the opening wickets. Rohit scored a 92-ball 104 while K Rahul got 77 from 92 balls. Rishabh Pant chipped in with a 41-ball 48 as India finished on 314/9 from their 50 overs.

In reply, Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals as none of the batsmen managed to convert their starts to a big total. Shakib Al Hasan scored a sedate 66, while a late flourish from Mohammad Saifuddin did give India a mini-scare. However, Jasprit Bumrah returned to wrap up last two wickets to end India to the semis.



