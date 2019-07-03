First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 40 Jul 02, 2019
BAN vs IND
India beat Bangladesh by 28 runs
ICC CWC | Match 39 Jul 01, 2019
SL vs WI
Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 23 runs
ICC CWC Jul 03, 2019
ENG vs NZ
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
ICC CWC Jul 04, 2019
AFG vs WI
Headingley, Leeds
The Final Word, World Cup 2019 Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins discuss India's win over Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma scored a match-winning hundred — his fourth in this ICC Cricket World Cup — to guide India to their third straight semi-final on Tuesday. Listen to The Final Word Podcast to know more about the result.

FirstCricket Staff, Jul 03, 2019 11:42:12 IST

Day 34 at the World Cup: Rohit Sharma scored a match-winning hundred — his fourth in this ICC Cricket World Cup — to guide India to their third straight semi-final on Tuesday. Batting first at Edgbaston, India got off to a good start as Rohit and KL Rahul added 180 runs for the opening wickets. Rohit scored a 92-ball 104 while K Rahul got 77 from 92 balls. Rishabh Pant chipped in with a 41-ball 48 as India finished on 314/9 from their 50 overs.

In reply, Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals as none of the batsmen managed to convert their starts to a big total. Shakib Al Hasan scored a sedate 66, while a late flourish from Mohammad Saifuddin did give India a mini-scare. However, Jasprit Bumrah returned to wrap up last two wickets to end India to the semis.


On the World Cup Daily, Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins are following the Cup all around England and Wales. Their long weekly podcast The Final Word has been going for five years, but now it has changed into a short daily form for cricket’s biggest tournament.

Every day, The Final Word will team up with Firstpost to bring you a new episode from wherever Geoff and Adam are on the road. On trains and buses, in pubs, on the street, in parks, on barges floating down rivers, and anywhere else that they might end up.

They are also watching an awful lot of cricket, and can summarise all the matches that you didn’t have time to see, or can bring you into the discussion about the ones you did watch.

They will nominate their player of the day, who will probably not be the official man of the match, and will pick one moment or person or incident to go into The Final Word Hall of Fame, with an overall winner to come at the end of the tournament.

Tune in to The Final Word World Cup Daily tomorrow for Day 35.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 8 7 1 0 14
India 8 6 1 1 13
New Zealand 8 5 2 1 11
England 8 5 3 0 10
Pakistan 8 4 3 1 9
Sri Lanka 8 3 3 2 8
Bangladesh 8 3 4 1 7
South Africa 8 2 5 1 5
West Indies 8 1 6 1 3
Afghanistan 8 0 8 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6257 123
2 India 6471 122
3 New Zealand 4517 113
4 Australia 5411 113
5 South Africa 5030 109
6 Pakistan 4615 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

