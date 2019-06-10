First Cricket
The Final Word, World Cup 2019 Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins discuss India's win over Australia

In the latest edition of The Final Word podcast, Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins talk about India's 36-run win over Australia at The Oval

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 10, 2019 10:40:41 IST

Day 10 at the World Cup: India smashed Australia in the World Cup group match on Sunday at The Oval, running up a score of 352 runs before bowling out Australia 36 runs short.

On the World Cup Daily, Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins are following the Cup all around England and Wales. Their long weekly podcast The Final Word has been going for five years, but now it has changed into a short daily form for cricket’s biggest tournament.

Every day, The Final Word will team up with Firstpost to bring you a new episode from wherever Geoff and Adam are on the road. On trains and buses, in pubs, on the street, in parks, on barges floating down rivers, and anywhere else that they might end up.

They are also watching an awful lot of cricket, and can summarise all the matches that you didn’t have time to see, or can bring you into the discussion about the ones you did watch.

They will nominate their player of the day, who will probably not be the official man of the match, and will pick one moment or person or incident to go into The Final Word Hall of Fame, with an overall winner to come at the end of the tournament.

Today’s episode for Day 11 comes to you from The Oval in London where Geoff and Adam have just finished watching all the action unfold while commentating on radio.

Shikhar Dhawan made 117, Rohit Sharma 57, Virat Kohli 82 and Hardik Pandya a fast 48. Australia in reply never got going, as Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar took three wickets each.

On Monday, Day 12, we move on to Southampton where South Africa try to keep their tournament alive against West Indies.

Tune in to The Final Word World Cup Daily tomorrow for Day 12.

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 3 3 0 0 6
England 3 2 1 0 4
India 2 2 0 0 4
Australia 3 2 1 0 4
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 0 3
Pakistan 3 1 1 0 3
West Indies 2 1 1 0 2
Bangladesh 3 1 2 0 2
South Africa 3 0 3 0 0
Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

