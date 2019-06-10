Day 10 at the World Cup: India smashed Australia in the World Cup group match on Sunday at The Oval, running up a score of 352 runs before bowling out Australia 36 runs short.

On the World Cup Daily, Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins are following the Cup all around England and Wales. Their long weekly podcast The Final Word has been going for five years, but now it has changed into a short daily form for cricket’s biggest tournament.

Every day, The Final Word will team up with Firstpost to bring you a new episode from wherever Geoff and Adam are on the road. On trains and buses, in pubs, on the street, in parks, on barges floating down rivers, and anywhere else that they might end up.

They are also watching an awful lot of cricket, and can summarise all the matches that you didn’t have time to see, or can bring you into the discussion about the ones you did watch.

They will nominate their player of the day, who will probably not be the official man of the match, and will pick one moment or person or incident to go into The Final Word Hall of Fame, with an overall winner to come at the end of the tournament.

Today’s episode for Day 11 comes to you from The Oval in London where Geoff and Adam have just finished watching all the action unfold while commentating on radio.

Shikhar Dhawan made 117, Rohit Sharma 57, Virat Kohli 82 and Hardik Pandya a fast 48. Australia in reply never got going, as Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar took three wickets each.

On Monday, Day 12, we move on to Southampton where South Africa try to keep their tournament alive against West Indies.

