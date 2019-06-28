First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Malaysia Tri-Series | Match 5 Jun 28, 2019
MAL vs MDV
Match Abandoned
Malaysia Tri-Series | Match 4 Jun 27, 2019
MAL vs THA
Malaysia beat Thailand by 8 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 28, 2019
SL vs SA
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
ICC CWC Jun 29, 2019
PAK vs AFG
Headingley, Leeds
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

The Final Word, World Cup 2019 Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins discuss India's emphatic win over West Indies

India remained on course for their third straight World Cup semi-final berth when they pummelled West Indies by 125 runs at the Old Trafford on Thursday. Listen to The Final Word to know more about the match.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 28, 2019 11:03:49 IST

Day 29 at the World Cup; India remained on course for their third straight World Cup semi-final berth when they pummelled West Indies by 125 runs at the Old Trafford on Thursday. Batting first, India scored 268/7, thanks largely to skipper Virat Kohli's 82-ball 72 and MS Dhoni's unbeaten 56. In reply, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami starred with his second successive four-wicket haul as West Indies bundled out for 143 inside 35 overs.

India will next play home favourites England on Sunday (30 June).

On the World Cup Daily, Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins are following the Cup all around England and Wales. Their long weekly podcast The Final Word has been going for five years, but now it has changed into a short daily form for cricket’s biggest tournament.

Every day, The Final Word will team up with Firstpost to bring you a new episode from wherever Geoff and Adam are on the road. On trains and buses, in pubs, on the street, in parks, on barges floating down rivers, and anywhere else that they might end up.

They are also watching an awful lot of cricket, and can summarise all the matches that you didn’t have time to see, or can bring you into the discussion about the ones you did watch.

They will nominate their player of the day, who will probably not be the official man of the match, and will pick one moment or person or incident to go into The Final Word Hall of Fame, with an overall winner to come at the end of the tournament.

Tune in to The Final Word World Cup Daily tomorrow for Day 30.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 28, 2019 11:03:49 IST

Tags : Cricket Podcast, Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India Vs West Indies, The Final Word, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 India, World Cup 2019 Podcast, World Cup Podcast

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 7 6 1 0 12
India 6 5 0 1 11
New Zealand 7 5 1 1 11
England 7 4 3 0 8
Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 7
Pakistan 7 3 3 1 7
Sri Lanka 6 2 2 2 6
West Indies 7 1 5 1 3
South Africa 7 1 5 1 3
Afghanistan 7 0 7 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
6 Pakistan 4505 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all