Day 29 at the World Cup; India remained on course for their third straight World Cup semi-final berth when they pummelled West Indies by 125 runs at the Old Trafford on Thursday. Batting first, India scored 268/7, thanks largely to skipper Virat Kohli's 82-ball 72 and MS Dhoni's unbeaten 56. In reply, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami starred with his second successive four-wicket haul as West Indies bundled out for 143 inside 35 overs.

India will next play home favourites England on Sunday (30 June).

