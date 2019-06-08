First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 10 Jun 06, 2019
AUS vs WI
Australia beat West Indies by 15 runs
ICC CWC | Match 9 Jun 05, 2019
BAN vs NZ
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 2 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 08, 2019
ENG vs BAN
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
ICC CWC Jun 08, 2019
AFG vs NZ
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
The Final Word, World Cup 2019 Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins discuss implications of Pakistan-Sri Lanka washout and more

In this latest edition of The Final Word podcast, Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins discuss implications of Pakistan-Sri Lanka washout, how sharing of points could have an impact on eventual standings and more

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 08, 2019 09:58:09 IST

Day 9 at the World Cup: On Day 9 of the 2019 World Cup, Pakistan and Sri Lanka were not able to bowl a ball after rain ruined any chance of play in Bristol. Much of England was caught up in the wet weather, which cleared later in the day but had soaked the ground too much to play. Pakistan and Sri Lanka each take one point from the abandoned match.

On the World Cup Daily, Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins are following the Cup all around England and Wales. Their long weekly podcast The Final Word has been going for five years, but now it has changed into a short daily form for cricket’s biggest tournament.

Every day, The Final Word will team up with Firstpost to bring you a new episode from wherever Geoff and Adam are on the road. On trains and buses, in pubs, on the street, in parks, on barges floating down rivers, and anywhere else that they might end up.

They are also watching an awful lot of cricket, and can summarise all the matches that you didn’t have time to see, or can bring you into the discussion about the ones you did watch.

They will nominate their player of the day, who will probably not be the official man of the match, and will pick one moment or person or incident to go into The Final Word Hall of Fame, with an overall winner to come at the end of the tournament.

Today’s episode for Day 9 comes to you from The Oval in London where Geoff and Adam were waiting for news ahead of India versus Australia match on Sunday, while watching the Pakistan-Sri Lanka telecast from Bristol.

With no result from the match, the podcast discusses the consequences of the abandonment for the two teams, and whether there may be an advantage in some ways from sharing the points. The discussion also covers an unexpected meeting that happened on a train back to London from Trent Bridge the night before.

On Saturday, we have another doubleheader, with England playing Bangladesh in Cardiff for a day match, before New Zealand play Afghanistan in another day-night game, this one down in Taunton.

Follow all the fun with The Final Word World Cup Daily tomorrow for Day 10.

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2019 09:58:09 IST

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 2 2 0 0 4
Australia 2 2 0 0 4
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 0 3
Pakistan 3 1 1 0 3
West Indies 2 1 1 0 2
England 2 1 1 0 2
India 1 1 0 0 2
Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 2
South Africa 3 0 3 0 0
Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0




