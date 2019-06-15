First Cricket
ICC WT20 Europe Qualifier | Match 1 Jun 15, 2019
GGY vs JER
Jersey beat Guernsey by 8 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 19 Jun 14, 2019
ENG vs WI
England beat West Indies by 8 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 16, 2019
IND vs PAK
Old Trafford, Manchester
ICC CWC Jun 17, 2019
WI vs BAN
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
The Final Word, World Cup 2019 Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins discuss England's win over West Indies on Day 16

In the latest edition of The Final Word, cricket writers Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins discuss England's comprehensive victory over West Indies at Southampton.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 15, 2019 19:01:39 IST

Day 16 at the World Cup: England easily beat the West Indies in their World Cup clash at Southampton on Friday.

On the World Cup Daily, Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins are following the Cup all around England and Wales. Their long weekly podcast The Final Word has been going for five years, but now it has changed into a short daily form for cricket’s biggest tournament.

Every day, The Final Word will team up with Firstpost to bring you a new episode from wherever Geoff and Adam are on the road. On trains and buses, in pubs, on the street, in parks, on barges floating down rivers, and anywhere else that they might end up.

They are also watching an awful lot of cricket, and can summarise all the matches that you didn’t have time to see, or can bring you into the discussion about the ones you did watch.

They will nominate their player of the day, who will probably not be the official man of the match, and will pick one moment or person or incident to go into The Final Word Hall of Fame, with an overall winner to come at the end of the tournament.

Today’s episode for Day 16 comes to you from London where Geoff and Adam are preparing for Australia v Sri Lanka on Saturday. The Aussies know they need a stirring performance.

Tune in to The Final Word World Cup Daily on Saturday for Day 17.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2019 19:01:39 IST

Tags : Cricket Podcast, England, Joe Root, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Sports, Sports Podcast, West Indies, Windies, World Cup 2019 England, World Cup 2019 Podcast, World Cup 2019 West Indies

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
New Zealand 4 3 0 1 7
England 4 3 1 0 6
Australia 4 3 1 0 6
India 3 2 0 1 5
Sri Lanka 4 1 1 2 4
West Indies 4 1 2 1 3
Bangladesh 4 1 2 1 3
Pakistan 4 1 2 1 3
South Africa 4 0 3 1 1
Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

