First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 26 Jun 20, 2019
AUS vs BAN
Australia beat Bangladesh by 48 runs
ZIM in NED | 1st ODI Jun 19, 2019
NED vs ZIM
Netherlands beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets (D/L method)
ICC CWC Jun 21, 2019
ENG vs SL
Headingley, Leeds
ZIM in NED Jun 21, 2019
NED vs ZIM
Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

The Final Word, World Cup 2019 Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins discuss David Warner's giant ton, Bangladesh's spirited fight and more

In the latest edition of The Final Word, cricket writers Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins discuss Bangladesh's spirited fight in their valiant loss to defending champions Australia

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 21, 2019 08:13:35 IST

Day 22 at the World Cup: Bangladesh went down to defending champions Australia by 48 runs on Thursday after David Warner's 166-run knock guided them to a commendable 381/5 in their 50 overs. Apart from Warner, Usman Khawaja scored a 72-ball 89, while Glenn Maxwell's 10-ball 32 provided the late impetus.

In reply, Bangladesh rode on Mushfiqur Rahim's unbeaten 102 to score 338/8 in their allotted 50 overs in a match that ultimately had the most number of aggregate runs scored in World Cup history.

On the World Cup Daily, Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins are following the Cup all around England and Wales. Their long weekly podcast The Final Word has been going for five years, but now it has changed into a short daily form for cricket’s biggest tournament.

Every day, The Final Word will team up with Firstpost to bring you a new episode from wherever Geoff and Adam are on the road. On trains and buses, in pubs, on the street, in parks, on barges floating down rivers, and anywhere else that they might end up.

They are also watching an awful lot of cricket, and can summarise all the matches that you didn’t have time to see, or can bring you into the discussion about the ones you did watch.

They will nominate their player of the day, who will probably not be the official man of the match, and will pick one moment or person or incident to go into The Final Word Hall of Fame, with an overall winner to come at the end of the tournament.

Tune in to The Final Word World Cup Daily tomorrow for Day 23.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2019 08:16:08 IST

Tags : Bangladesh Vs Australia, Cricket World Cup 2019, David Warner, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Mushfiqur Rahim, The Final Word, World Cup 2019 Australia, World Cup 2019 Bangladesh, World Cup 2019 Podcast

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 6 5 1 0 10
New Zealand 5 4 0 1 9
England 5 4 1 0 8
India 4 3 0 1 7
Bangladesh 6 2 3 1 5
Sri Lanka 5 1 2 2 4
West Indies 5 1 3 1 3
South Africa 6 1 4 1 3
Pakistan 5 1 3 1 3
Afghanistan 5 0 5 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all