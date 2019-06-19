First Cricket
The Final Word, World Cup 2019 Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins as they talk about England's six-hitting exhibition on Day 20

In the latest edition of The Final Word, cricket writers Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins discuss England's comprehensive victory over Afghanistan in Manchester

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 19, 2019 10:10:34 IST

Day 20 at the World Cup: England went on a six-hitting spree against Afghanistan on Tuesday in a memorable display of fearless batting as they brushed aside Afghanistan by 150 runs. Skipper Eoin Morgan led the way with a 71-ball 148 that included a world record 17 sixes.

On the World Cup Daily, Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins are following the Cup all around England and Wales. Their long weekly podcast The Final Word has been going for five years, but now it has changed into a short daily form for cricket’s biggest tournament.

Every day, The Final Word will team up with First Post to bring you a new episode from wherever Geoff and Adam are on the road. On trains and buses, in pubs, on the street, in parks, on barges floating down rivers, and anywhere else that they might end up.

They are also watching an awful lot of cricket, and can summarise all the matches that you didn’t have time to see, or can bring you into the discussion about the ones you did watch.

They will nominate their player of the day, who will probably not be the official man of the match, and will pick one moment or person or incident to go into The Final Word Hall of Fame, with an overall winner to come at the end of the tournament.

Today’s episode for Day 16 comes to you from London where Geoff and Adam are preparing for Australia v Sri Lanka tomorrow. The Aussies know they need a stirring performance.

Tune in to The Final Word World Cup Daily tomorrow for Day 21.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2019 10:10:34 IST

