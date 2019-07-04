First Cricket
The Final Word, World Cup 2019 Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins as they talk about England's comprehensive win over New Zealand

In the latest edition of The Final Word, cricket writers Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins discuss England's comprehensive victory over New Zealand.

FirstCricket Staff, Jul 04, 2019 11:18:08 IST

Day 35 at the World Cup: England stormed into the Cricket World Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1992 after Jonny Bairstow’s second consecutive century helped secure a comprehensive 119-run victory over New Zealand on Wednesday.

Bairstow smashed 106 to lift England to 305-8 in their final group game at the Riverside Ground, though the total could easily have been bigger but for a middle-order collapse.

New Zealand wobbled early in their chase, losing both openers cheaply, before a couple of run-outs effectively derailed them and they were all out for 186 in 45 overs.

England will face either holders Australia or twice champions India in the semi-finals at Edgbaston.

“We knew these two games were must win to give ourselves the best opportunity of reaching the semi-final,” Bairstow said after collecting the man-of-the-match award.

“We knew the performances in the last couple of games weren’t up to scratch. To play the way we have and hopefully keep it going into the semis is pleasing.

“We have got a couple days off...People will be sore after two gruelling games. Then we meet up and go again.”

New Zealand could not qualify on Wednesday but, given their superior run rate, Pakistan would need a freak result against Bangladesh on Friday to leapfrog the Black Caps.

On the World Cup Daily, Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins are following the Cup all around England and Wales. Their long weekly podcast The Final Word has been going for five years, but now it has changed into a short daily form for cricket’s biggest tournament.

Every day, The Final Word will team up with Firstpost to bring you a new episode from wherever Geoff and Adam are on the road. On trains and buses, in pubs, on the street, in parks, on barges floating down rivers, and anywhere else that they might end up.

They are also watching an awful lot of cricket, and can summarise all the matches that you didn’t have time to see, or can bring you into the discussion about the ones you did watch.

They will nominate their player of the day, who will probably not be the official man of the match, and will pick one moment or person or incident to go into The Final Word Hall of Fame, with an overall winner to come at the end of the tournament.

Tune in to The Final Word World Cup Daily tomorrow for Day 36.

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2019 11:18:08 IST

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 8 7 1 0 14
India 8 6 1 1 13
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 8 4 3 1 9
Sri Lanka 8 3 3 2 8
Bangladesh 8 3 4 1 7
South Africa 8 2 5 1 5
West Indies 8 1 6 1 3
Afghanistan 8 0 8 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
6 Pakistan 4615 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

