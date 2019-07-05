Day 36 at the World Cup: Chris Gayle failed with the bat but struck with his tame off-breaks as the West Indies secured just their second win of a chastening World Cup campaign against Afghanistan on Thursday.

The Caribbean side scored 311 for six in their 50 overs in Leeds and although the Afghans put up a brave fight, they ultimately went down by 23 runs.

Gayle, almost certainly playing in his final World Cup match at the age of 39, trapped Afghanistan top-scorer Ikram Alikhil lbw for 86 in the 36th over to put a huge dent in their slim hopes of victory.

