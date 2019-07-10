First Cricket
ZIM in IRE | 3rd ODI Jul 07, 2019
IRE vs ZIM
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 45 Jul 06, 2019
AUS vs SA
South Africa beat Australia by 10 runs
ICC CWC Jul 11, 2019
AUS vs ENG
Edgbaston, Birmingham
ZIM in IRE Jul 10, 2019
IRE vs ZIM
Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast
The Final Word, World Cup 2019 Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins as they discuss truncated India vs New Zealand semi-final

The notorious Manchester weather pushed the first semifinal of the World Cup to the reserve day after dominant Indian bowlers restricted New Zealand to a sub-par 211 for five, on Tuesday. Listen to The Final Word podcast to know more about the match.

FirstCricket Staff, Jul 10, 2019 10:09:02 IST

Day 41 at World Cup: The notorious Manchester weather pushed the first semifinal of the World Cup to the reserve day after dominant Indian bowlers excelled yet again to restrict New Zealand to a sub-par 211 for five, on Tuesday.

Rain forced players off the field after 46.1 overs and as per ICC's playing conditions, the game will resume on Wednesday from where it stopped. Despite half-centuries from skipper Kane Williamson (67 off 95 balls) and veteran Ross Taylor (67 not out off 85 balls), the Black Caps could not force the pace against tournament's best bowling attack.

Every day, The Final Word will team up with Firstpost to bring you a new episode from wherever Geoff and Adam are on the road. On trains and buses, in pubs, on the street, in parks, on barges floating down rivers, and anywhere else that they might end up.

They are also watching an awful lot of cricket, and can summarise all the matches that you didn’t have time to see, or can bring you into the discussion about the ones you did watch.

They will nominate their player of the day, who will probably not be the official man of the match, and will pick one moment or person or incident to go into The Final Word Hall of Fame, with an overall winner to come at the end of the tournament.

Tune in to The Final Word World Cup Daily tomorrow for Day 42.

With inputs from agencies.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jul 10, 2019 10:09:02 IST

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6745 123
3 New Zealand 4590 112
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

