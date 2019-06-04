First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 5 Jun 02, 2019
SA vs BAN
Bangladesh beat South Africa by 21 runs
JER in GGY | 2nd T20I Jun 01, 2019
GGY vs JER
Jersey beat Guernsey by 41 runs
ICC CWC Jun 04, 2019
AFG vs SL
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
ICC CWC Jun 05, 2019
SA vs IND
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
The Final Word, World Cup 2019 Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins as they discuss Pakistan's win over England on Day 5

On the World Cup Daily, Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins are following the Cup all around England and Wales. In this edition of their The Final Word podcast, they discuss Pakistan's stunning win over England.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 04, 2019 10:41:29 IST

Day 5 at the World Cup: No one could have predicted it. Or anyone could have predicted it. After being smashed in their first World Cup match by the West Indies, of course, Pakistan followed it up by beating tournament favourites England at Trent Bridge, despite centuries by Joe Root and Jos Buttler.

On the World Cup Daily, Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins are following the Cup all around England and Wales. Their long weekly podcast has been going for five years, but now it has changed into a short daily form for cricket’s biggest tournament.

Every day, Geoff and Adam will team up with Firstpost to bring you a new episode from wherever they are on the road. On trains and buses, in pubs, on the street, in parks, on barges floating down rivers, and anywhere else that they might end up.

They are also watching an awful lot of cricket, and can summarise all the matches that you didn’t have time to see, or can bring you into the discussion about the ones you did watch.

They will nominate their player of the day, who will probably not be the official man of the match, and will pick one moment or person or incident to go into The Final Word Hall of Fame, with an overall winner to come at the end of the tournament.

Today’s episode for Day 5 comes to you from London, where Geoff and Adam are working before taking off for Southampton and Nottingham later this week. But they were watching all the action from Trent Bridge closely.

It was hard to look away, as Pakistan batted with supreme confidence and control. The openers put on a fast start, before Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez build the middle, and Sarfraz Ahmed finished things off.

England in reply looked for a long time like they would run the target down, with Root and Buttler putting together a huge stand. But the run rate and Pakistan's defensive pressure told in the end. Get all the details in the podcast

Tomorrow on Day 6 we move on to Cardiff, where Afghanistan will have their most achievable chance at a win versus Sri Lanka.

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2019 10:41:29 IST

Tags : Cricket, England Vs Pakistan, Eoin Morgan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Mohammad Hafeez, New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka, Sarfraz Ahmed, Sports, World Cup 2019 England, World Cup 2019 Pakistan, World Cup 2019 Podcast

