Day 5 at the World Cup: No one could have predicted it. Or anyone could have predicted it. After being smashed in their first World Cup match by the West Indies, of course, Pakistan followed it up by beating tournament favourites England at Trent Bridge, despite centuries by Joe Root and Jos Buttler.

Today’s episode for Day 5 comes to you from London, where Geoff and Adam are working before taking off for Southampton and Nottingham later this week. But they were watching all the action from Trent Bridge closely.

It was hard to look away, as Pakistan batted with supreme confidence and control. The openers put on a fast start, before Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez build the middle, and Sarfraz Ahmed finished things off.

England in reply looked for a long time like they would run the target down, with Root and Buttler putting together a huge stand. But the run rate and Pakistan's defensive pressure told in the end. Get all the details in the podcast

Tomorrow on Day 6 we move on to Cardiff, where Afghanistan will have their most achievable chance at a win versus Sri Lanka.