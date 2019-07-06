First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 43 Jul 05, 2019
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 94 runs
ZIM in IRE | 2nd ODI Jul 04, 2019
IRE vs ZIM
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 5 runs
ICC CWC Jul 06, 2019
SL vs IND
Headingley, Leeds
ICC CWC Jul 06, 2019
AUS vs SA
Old Trafford, Manchester
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

The Final Word, World Cup 2019 Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins as they discuss Pakistan's victory over Bangladesh

Cricket writers Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins discuss Pakistan's victory over Bangladesh at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

FirstCricket Staff, Jul 06, 2019 11:05:51 IST

Day 37 at the World Cup: Pakistan thumped Bangladesh by 94 runs in their last World Cup group match on Friday but suffered a painful exit as New Zealand pipped them to a semi-final place on net run-rate.

Sarfaraz Ahmed's team needed to smash the world record for margin of victory in a one-day international but a miracle win never looked remotely likely at a sun-drenched Lord's.

Pakistan's total of 315 for nine meant Bangladesh needed only eight runs to end the 1992 world champions' hopes of advancing to the semi-finals.

On the World Cup Daily, Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins are following the Cup all around England and Wales. Their long weekly podcast The Final Word has been going for five years, but now it has changed into a short daily form for cricket’s biggest tournament.

Every day, The Final Word will team up with First Post to bring you a new episode from wherever Geoff and Adam are on the road. On trains and buses, in pubs, on the street, in parks, on barges floating down rivers, and anywhere else that they might end up.

They are also watching an awful lot of cricket, and can summarise all the matches that you didn’t have time to see, or can bring you into the discussion about the ones you did watch.

They will nominate their player of the day, who will probably not be the official man of the match, and will pick one moment or person or incident to go into The Final Word Hall of Fame, with an overall winner to come at the end of the tournament.

Tune in to The Final Word World Cup Daily on Day 38.

With inputs from AFP.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

 

Updated Date: Jul 06, 2019 11:05:51 IST

Tags : Bangladesh, Cricket, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sports, Sports Podcast, The Final Word

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 8 7 1 0 14
India 8 6 1 1 13
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 8 3 3 2 8
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
South Africa 8 2 5 1 5
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
6 Pakistan 4615 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all