Day 28 at the World Cup: Babar Azam hit a sparkling century as Pakistan kept alive their hopes of reaching the World Cup semi-finals with an impressive six-wicket win against New Zealand on Wednesday.

Sarfaraz Ahmed's side appeared down and out with only one win in their first five matches but they have bounced back strongly to beat South Africa and now previously unbeaten New Zealand.

Their victory at Edgbaston means they are level on seven points with Bangladesh and just one point behind faltering hosts England, with matches against bottom side Afghanistan and Bangladesh to come.

Man-of-the-match Babar was the star of the show, scoring a measured 101 off 127 balls in front thousands of fanatical fans in Birmingham as Pakistan surpassed New Zealand's total of 237 for six in the final over.

On the World Cup Daily, Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins are following the Cup all around England and Wales. Their long weekly podcast The Final Word has been going for five years, but now it has changed into a short daily form for cricket’s biggest tournament.

Every day, The Final Word will team up with Firstpost to bring you a new episode from wherever Geoff and Adam are on the road. On trains and buses, in pubs, on the street, in parks, on barges floating down rivers, and anywhere else that they might end up.

They are also watching an awful lot of cricket, and can summarise all the matches that you didn’t have time to see, or can bring you into the discussion about the ones you did watch.

They will nominate their player of the day, who will probably not be the official man of the match, and will pick one moment or person or incident to go into The Final Word Hall of Fame, with an overall winner to come at the end of the tournament.

Tune in to The Final Word World Cup Daily tomorrow for Day 29.

With inputs from AFP.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here