The Final Word, World Cup 2019 Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins as they discuss New Zealand's hard-fought win over India

Cricket writers Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins discuss New Zealand's hard-fought victory over favourites India in the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

FirstCricket Staff, Jul 11, 2019 09:38:09 IST

Day 42 at the World Cup: New Zealand stunned India to reach their second successive World Cup final as they survived Ravindra Jadeja's late heroics to clinch a thrilling 18-run win at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

It was a superb display by the underdog Black Caps, who came into the match on the back of three straight defeats by Pakistan, Australia and England and only qualified for the semi-finals on net run-rate, while India topped the 10-team group stage.

New Zealand will face the winners of Thursday's second semi-final between Australia – the team that beat them in the 2015 final – and hosts England in Sunday's title match at Lord's.

On the World Cup Daily, Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins are following the Cup all around England and Wales. Their long weekly podcast The Final Word has been going for five years, but now it has changed into a short daily form for cricket’s biggest tournament.

Every day, The Final Word will team up with Firstpost to bring you a new episode from wherever they are on the road. On trains and buses, in pubs, on the street, in parks, on barges floating down rivers, and anywhere else that they might end up.

They are also watching an awful lot of cricket, and can summarise all the matches that you didn’t have time to see, or can bring you into the discussion about the ones you did watch.

They will nominate their player of the day, who will probably not be the official man of the match, and will pick one moment or person or incident to go into The Final Word Hall of Fame, with an overall winner to come at the end of the tournament.

Tune in to The Final Word World Cup Daily on Day 43.

With inputs from AFP.

Updated Date: Jul 11, 2019 09:38:09 IST

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

