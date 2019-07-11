Day 42 at the World Cup: New Zealand stunned India to reach their second successive World Cup final as they survived Ravindra Jadeja's late heroics to clinch a thrilling 18-run win at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

It was a superb display by the underdog Black Caps, who came into the match on the back of three straight defeats by Pakistan, Australia and England and only qualified for the semi-finals on net run-rate, while India topped the 10-team group stage.

New Zealand will face the winners of Thursday's second semi-final between Australia – the team that beat them in the 2015 final – and hosts England in Sunday's title match at Lord's.

