The Final Word, World Cup 2019 Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins as they discuss India and New Zealand's victories on Day 7

Cricket writers Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins discuss India and New Zealand's contrasting victories on Day 7 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 06, 2019 12:19:40 IST

Day 7 at the World Cup: Rohit Sharma hit an unbeaten century as India made a comfortable start to their World Cup campaign with a six-wicket win over South Africa in Southampton on Wednesday that dealt a fresh blow to the Proteas' tournament hopes.

Chasing a modest 228, India cruised to victory on the back of Sharma's 122 not out as they won with 15 balls to spare and live up to their tag as one of the favourites for the showpiece event.

For South Africa, a third straight defeat in as many matches this World Cup left their hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals on a knife edge.

Elsewhere, New Zealand survived a dramatic late fightback by Bangladesh to pull off a nervy two-wicket win in their World Cup clash at the Oval on Wednesday.

Man-of-the-match Ross Taylor scored a 91-ball 82 before a clatter of wickets gave Bangladesh the chance to pull off a shock win.

It needed a 20-run eighth-wicket stand between Mitchell Santner (17 not out) and Matt Henry (six) to bring the target down to seven required in a highly tense atmosphere.

Lockie Ferguson (4 not out) and Santner hit a boundary each to seal the win.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

With inputs from AFP.

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2019 12:26:25 IST

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 2 2 0 0 4
West Indies 1 1 0 0 2
Australia 1 1 0 0 2
England 2 1 1 0 2
India 1 1 0 0 2
Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 2
Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 2
Pakistan 2 1 1 0 2
South Africa 3 0 3 0 0
Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0




