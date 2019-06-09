First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 13 Jun 08, 2019
AFG vs NZ
New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 12 Jun 08, 2019
ENG vs BAN
England beat Bangladesh by 106 runs
ICC CWC Jun 09, 2019
IND vs AUS
The Oval, London
ICC CWC Jun 10, 2019
SA vs WI
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
The Final Word, World Cup 2019 Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins as they discuss England and New Zealand's clinical wins

In today’s podcast, Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins talk about Saturday's doubleheader that saw Jason Roy score a masterly ton. England beat Bangladesh convincingly, and the Kiwis hardly broke a sweat to go past the Afghans.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 09, 2019 11:53:41 IST

Day 10 at the World Cup: On Day 10 of the 2019 World Cup, England played Bangladesh in Cardiff while Afghanistan squared up against New Zealand in Taunton.

On the World Cup Daily, Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins are following the Cup all around England and Wales. Their long weekly podcast The Final Word has been going for five years, but now it has changed into a short daily form for cricket’s biggest tournament.

Every day, The Final Word will team up with Firstpost to bring you a new episode from wherever Geoff and Adam are on the road. On trains and buses, in pubs, on the street, in parks, on barges floating down rivers, and anywhere else that they might end up.

They are also watching an awful lot of cricket, and can summarise all the matches that you didn’t have time to see, or can bring you into the discussion about the ones you did watch.

They will nominate their player of the day, who will probably not be the official man of the match, and will pick one moment or person or incident to go into The Final Word Hall of Fame, with an overall winner to come at the end of the tournament.

In today’s episode, Geoff and Adam talk about Saturday's doubleheader that saw Jason Roy score a masterly ton. England beat Bangladesh convincingly, and the Kiwis hardly broke a sweat to go past the Afghans.

Follow all the fun with The Final Word World Cup Daily tomorrow for Day 11.

Updated Date: Jun 09, 2019 11:53:41 IST

Tags : Cricket Podcast, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, The Final Word, World Cup 2019 Afghanistan, World Cup 2019 Bangladesh, World Cup 2019 England, World Cup 2019 New Zealand, World Cup 2019 Podcast, World Cup Podcast

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 3 3 0 0 6
England 3 2 1 0 4
Australia 2 2 0 0 4
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 0 3
Pakistan 3 1 1 0 3
West Indies 2 1 1 0 2
India 1 1 0 0 2
Bangladesh 3 1 2 0 2
South Africa 3 0 3 0 0
Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

