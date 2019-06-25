First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 31 Jun 24, 2019
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 62 runs
ICC CWC | Match 30 Jun 23, 2019
PAK vs SA
Pakistan beat South Africa by 49 runs
ICC CWC Jun 25, 2019
ENG vs AUS
Lord's, London
ICC CWC Jun 26, 2019
NZ vs PAK
Edgbaston, Birmingham
The Final Word, World Cup 2019 Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins as they discuss Bangladesh's performance against Afghanistan

Cricket writers Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins discuss Bangladesh's victory over struggling Afghanistan on Day 26 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 25, 2019 09:39:50 IST

Day 26 at the World Cup: Bangladesh boosted their bid to reach the World Cup semi-finals as Shakib Al Hasan's superb all-round display inspired a 62-run win over Afghanistan on Monday.

Shakib's 51 laid the foundations for Bangladesh to score 262-7 and made him the leading run-scorer in this year's World Cup.

The 32-year-old then ripped through the Afghan batting line-up with his career-best ODI figures of 5-29 from 10 overs.

Bangladesh, winners against South Africa and the West Indies earlier in the tournament, are up to fifth place in the 10-team group stage.

They sit one point behind fourth-placed England, who face Australia on Tuesday, in the race to seal a semi-final berth via a top-four finish.

On the World Cup Daily, Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins are following the Cup all around England and Wales. Their long weekly podcast The Final Word has been going for five years, but now it has changed into a short daily form for cricket’s biggest tournament.

Every day, The Final Word will team up with Firstpost to bring you a new episode from wherever Geoff and Adam are on the road. On trains and buses, in pubs, on the street, in parks, on barges floating down rivers, and anywhere else that they might end up.

They are also watching an awful lot of cricket, and can summarise all the matches that you didn’t have time to see, or can bring you into the discussion about the ones you did watch.

They will nominate their player of the day, who will probably not be the official man of the match, and will pick one moment or person or incident to go into The Final Word Hall of Fame, with an overall winner to come at the end of the tournament.

Tune in to The Final Word World Cup Daily tomorrow for Day 27.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

 

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2019 09:39:50 IST

Tags : Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cricket, Cricket Podcast, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Sports, The Final Word

