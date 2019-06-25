Day 26 at the World Cup: Bangladesh boosted their bid to reach the World Cup semi-finals as Shakib Al Hasan's superb all-round display inspired a 62-run win over Afghanistan on Monday.

Shakib's 51 laid the foundations for Bangladesh to score 262-7 and made him the leading run-scorer in this year's World Cup.

The 32-year-old then ripped through the Afghan batting line-up with his career-best ODI figures of 5-29 from 10 overs.

Bangladesh, winners against South Africa and the West Indies earlier in the tournament, are up to fifth place in the 10-team group stage.

They sit one point behind fourth-placed England, who face Australia on Tuesday, in the race to seal a semi-final berth via a top-four finish.

