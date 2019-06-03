First Cricket
The Final Word, World Cup 2019 Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins as they discuss Bangladesh's massive win over Proteas

Cricket writers Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins analyse Bangladesh's gritty performance against South Africa in our daily podcast.

Geoff Lemon, Jun 03, 2019 10:38:03 IST

Bangladesh produced the match of the 2019 Cricket World Cup so far by stunning South Africa with a comprehensive win at The Oval in London. Bangladesh piled on 330 runs after being asked to bat first, then held South Africa to 309.

On the World Cup Daily, Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins are following the Cup all around England and Wales. Their long weekly podcast has been going for five years, but now it has changed into a short daily form for cricket’s biggest tournament.

Every day, Geoff and Adam will team up with First Post to bring you a new episode from wherever they are on the road. On trains and buses, in pubs, on the street, in parks, on barges floating down rivers, and anywhere else that they might end up.

They are also watching an awful lot of cricket, and can summarise all the matches that you didn’t have time to see, or can bring you into the discussion about the ones you did watch.

They will nominate their player of the day, who will probably not be the official man of the match, and will pick one moment or person or incident to go into The Final Word Hall of Fame, with an overall winner to come at the end of the tournament.

Today’s episode for Day 4 comes to you from a street corner outside The Oval where Geoff and Adam were watching the game before getting ready for a busy day of interviews in London.

Bangladesh were brilliant, never looking like faltering with the bat thanks to a massive partnership between Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, but with important contributions from Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah and Mossadek Hossain.

Then with the ball, Mustafizur Rahman did the damage while Shakib provided the control.

On Day 5 we move on to Trent Bridge, where England take on Pakistan, at team that has to show some fight after being smashed a few days ago.

Tune in to The Final Word World Cup Daily for Day 5.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

 

Updated Date: Jun 03, 2019 10:38:03 IST

