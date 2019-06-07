Day 8 at the World Cup: In another World Cup 2019 cracker, Australia held off West Indies in a run chase at Trent Bridge to win by 14 runs. The Aussies should have recorded a much lower score after their top order was bounced out, but Nathan Coulter-Nile smashed a career-best 92 to save his team.

Today’s episode for Day 8 comes to you from Trent Bridge, where Geoff and Adam were watching the West Indies v Australia match.

Steve Smith made 73 to join Coulter-Nile in rescuing the innings, after a brilliant opening burst from the West Indies quicks reduced Australia to 79 for 5. Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Russell and Oshane Thomas were all prominent.

But Australia fought back to post 288, and then Mitchell Starc's five wickets eventually swung the match in Australia's favour.

Tomorrow on Day 9 we move on to Bristol, where Pakistan will look for a second win over Sri Lanka.

