Day 27 at the World Cup: Australia captain Aaron Finch hit a hundred before left-arm quicks Jason Behrendorff and Mitchell Starc shared nine wickets as the reigning champions thumped England by 64 runs on Tuesday to book their place in the World Cup semi-finals.

Finch made exactly 100 in a total of 285-7 at Lord's before England slumped to 221 all out with 32 balls left.

The recalled Behrendorff took 5-44 – his first five-wicket haul in a one-day international – while Starc became the leading bowler at the tournament with 19 scalps thanks to a haul of 4-43.

For England, who entered the showpiece event as the top-ranked side in ODI cricket, this was a second straight defeat after their shock 20-run loss to Sri Lanka.

The host nation, bidding to win a first World Cup, can still qualify for the semi-finals but they are likely to need to beat at least one of fancied India and New Zealand in their remaining two group games.

