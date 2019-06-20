First Cricket
The Final Word, World Cup 2019 Podcast: Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins discuss Kane Williamson's masterclass in New Zealand's win over South Africa

Kane Williamson guided New Zealand home with a memorable ton against South Africa in Edgbaston. Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins discuss Williamson's masterclass on their Podcast, The Final Word.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 20, 2019 09:18:11 IST

Day 21 at the World Cup: Skipper Kane Williamson guided New Zealand to a tense four-wicket victory at Edgbaston over South Africa with a superlative ton on Wednesday. Williamson rode his luck when, on 76, he got a faint edge to a ball by leg-spinner Imran Tahir that Quinton de Kock caught behind the stumps, but didn't hear the nick. South Africa didn't review the decision and the Kiwi captain went on to construct a memorable century.

On the World Cup Daily, Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins are following the Cup all around England and Wales. Their long weekly podcast The Final Word has been going for five years, but now it has changed into a short daily form for cricket’s biggest tournament.

Every day, The Final Word will team up with Firstpost to bring you a new episode from wherever Geoff and Adam are on the road. On trains and buses, in pubs, on the street, in parks, on barges floating down rivers, and anywhere else that they might end up.

They are also watching an awful lot of cricket, and can summarise all the matches that you didn’t have time to see, or can bring you into the discussion about the ones you did watch.

They will nominate their player of the day, who will probably not be the official man of the match, and will pick one moment or person or incident to go into The Final Word Hall of Fame, with an overall winner to come at the end of the tournament.

Tune in to The Final Word World Cup Daily tomorrow for Day 22.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2019 09:18:11 IST

Tags : 15th World Championships, Black Caps, Cricket Podcast, Cricket World Cup 2019, David Miller, ICC, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Kagiso Rabada, Kane Williamson, Kane Williamson Century, Kane Williamson Hundred, Kane Williamson Innings, New Zealand Vs South Africa, Proteas, The Final Word Podcast, World Cup 2019 New Zealand, World Cup 2019 South Africa

