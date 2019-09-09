First Cricket
NZ in SL | 3rd T20I Sep 06, 2019
SL vs NZ
Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs
The Ashes | 4th Test Sep 04, 2019
ENG vs AUS
Australia beat England by 185 runs
The Ashes Sep 12, 2019
ENG vs AUS
The Oval, London
BAN Tri-Nation T20I Series Sep 13, 2019
BAN vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
The Final Word Ashes Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins as they talk about Australia's emphatic win to retain the Urn

In today's episode of The Final Word Ashes Podcast, journalists Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins talk about Australia winning the fourth Test and retaining the Urn.

FirstCricket Staff, Sep 09, 2019 10:51:51 IST

Manchester: Australia retained the Ashes after beating England by 185 runs at Old Trafford on Sunday to take a 2-1 lead in the series with just one test remaining.

England, who resumed on 18-2, were bowled out for 197 on the final day with Australia seamer Pat Cummins taking four for 43.

Australia’s victory, with 81 balls remaining, was a convincing one but England’s spirit cannot be criticised as they fought until the final hour in their attempt to save the test and keep the series alive.

The tourists lead 2-1 going into next week’s final test at The Oval where they hope to become the first Australian team to win an Ashes series in England since 2001.

Steve Smith, whose magnificent double century and then second innings 82 were the key factors in this win and whose batting throughout the series has ensured the Ashes remain in Australian hands, was delighted.

“It feels amazing to know the urn is coming home. I’ve been here a few times when things haven’t gone our way. This was always one to tick off my bucket list. It’s extremely satisfying,” he said.

In the Ashes Daily, Australian journalists Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins are following the action all around England and Wales. Their long weekly podcast The Final Word has been going for five years.

Every day, The Final Word will team up with Firstpost to bring you a new episode from wherever Geoff and Adam are on the road. On trains and buses, in pubs, on the street, in parks, on barges floating down rivers, and anywhere else that they might end up.

They are also watching an awful lot of cricket, and can summarise all the matches that you didn’t have time to see, or can bring you into the discussion about the ones you did watch.

So tune in to enjoy the coverage of one of the oldest rivalries in the history of cricket.

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: Sep 09, 2019 10:51:51 IST

Tags : Adam Collins, Ashes, Ashes 2019, Australia Cricket Team, Cricket, England Cricket Team, England Vs Australia, Geoff Lemon, Joe Root, Old Trafford, Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, The Final Word

