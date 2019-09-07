The Final Word Ashes Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins as they discuss England's troubles on Day 3 in Manchester
In today's episode of The Final Word Ashes Podcast, Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins discuss Josh Hazlewood's late burst that left England in trouble on the third day of the fourth Ashes 2019 Test.
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Live Now
- Afghanistan in Bangladesh, Only Test, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Live Now
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IR Vs IG Live Now
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Ballari Tuskers by 8 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Belagavi Panthers by 26 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT Vs SL Hubli Tigers beat Shivamogga Lions by 20 runs
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IG Vs IR India Green drew with India Red
- Nigeria Women in Rwanda, 5 T20I Series, 2019 RWAW Vs NIGW Nigeria Women beat Rwanda Women by 1 run
- Nigeria Women in Rwanda, 5 T20I Series, 2019 RWAW Vs NIGW Nigeria Women beat Rwanda Women by 13 runs
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 178 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NAMW Vs SCOW Scotland Women beat Namibia Women by 10 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 257 runs
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Sep 12th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN vs ZIM - Sep 13th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs ZIM - Sep 14th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Nigeria Women in Rwanda, 5 T20I Series, 2019 RWAW vs NIGW - Sep 7th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IREW vs PNGW - Sep 7th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NAMW vs USAW - Sep 7th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Chandrayaan 2 Landing: After losing contact with lander Vikram, ISRO awaits analysis
-
TMC's decision to not allow NRC puts BJP in tough spot, party faces task of balancing between Assamese, Bengali victimhoods
-
Mammootty turns 68: Why the Malayalam megastar continues to straddle the big-budget films with meaningful cinema
-
Robert Mugabe dies at 95: Once heralded as Zimbabwe's liberator, ex-president will be remembered as a despot for 37-year rule
-
India will give befitting reply if attacked, says Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in veiled warning to Pakistan
-
US Open 2019: Rafael Nadal beats Matteo Berrettini to reach fifth final; Daniil Medvedev next
-
100 days of Modi 2.0: Economic slowdown fades sheen of govt in second term despite gains in Article 370, triple talaq issues
-
Searching for Wives: A Singaporean photo studio helps Indian migrants find prospective brides back home
-
At Disneyland’s newest attraction, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, embracing the dork side of the Force
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4333
|255
Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood took three big wickets in the final hour of play to reduce England to 200-5 on day three of the fourth Ashes Test, setting up his team for another great chance for a victory to retain the urn.
Replying to Australia's 497-8, England was 166-2 — with Rory Burns and Joe Root on a partnership of 141 — when Hazlewood's burst of wickets arrived at Old Trafford.
Burns edged to Steve Smith at second slip for 81, Root was trapped lbw in Hazlewood's next over for 71, and Jason Roy missed with a weak defensive prod and saw his middle stump uprooted on 22.
Ben Stokes (7), England's hero from its memorable win at Headingley in the third test, and Jonny Bairstow (2) were in the middle when bad light brought an end to play about 30 minutes before the scheduled finish. Two-and-a-half hours were lost to rain at the start of the day.
England trailed by 297 runs, and needed 98 more runs to avoid potentially being asked to follow-on.
The teams are at 1-1 with one more Test to play, at the Oval next week. The Australians will retain the urn with a win in Manchester.
In the Ashes Daily, Australian journalists Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins are following the action all around England and Wales. Their long weekly podcast The Final Word has been going for five years.
Every day, The Final Word will team up with Firstpost to bring you a new episode from wherever Geoff and Adam are on the road. On trains and buses, in pubs, on the street, in parks, on barges floating down rivers, and anywhere else that they might end up.
They are also watching an awful lot of cricket, and can summarise all the matches that you didn’t have time to see, or can bring you into the discussion about the ones you did watch.
So tune in to enjoy the coverage of one of the oldest rivalries in the history of cricket.
With inputs from AP
Updated Date:
Sep 07, 2019 10:38:30 IST
Also See
The Final Word Ashes Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins as they discuss Steve Smith's magnificent double ton on Day 2 in Manchester
The Final Word Ashes Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins as they discuss Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne's fight back on Day 1 in Manchester
Ashes 2019: Josh Hazlewood's 5/30 helps skittle England out for 67 on Day 2 as Australia inch closer towards retaining urn