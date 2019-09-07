First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NZ in SL | 3rd T20I Sep 06, 2019
SL vs NZ
Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs
NZ in SL | 2nd T20I Sep 03, 2019
SL vs NZ
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
The Ashes Sep 12, 2019
ENG vs AUS
The Oval, London
BAN Tri-Nation T20I Series Sep 13, 2019
BAN vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

The Final Word Ashes Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins as they discuss England's troubles on Day 3 in Manchester

In today's episode of The Final Word Ashes Podcast, Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins discuss Josh Hazlewood's late burst that left England in trouble on the third day of the fourth Ashes 2019 Test.

FirstCricket Staff, Sep 07, 2019 10:38:30 IST

Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood took three big wickets in the final hour of play to reduce England to 200-5 on day three of the fourth Ashes Test, setting up his team for another great chance for a victory to retain the urn.

Replying to Australia's 497-8, England was 166-2 — with Rory Burns and Joe Root on a partnership of 141 — when Hazlewood's burst of wickets arrived at Old Trafford.

Burns edged to Steve Smith at second slip for 81, Root was trapped lbw in Hazlewood's next over for 71, and Jason Roy missed with a weak defensive prod and saw his middle stump uprooted on 22.

Ben Stokes (7), England's hero from its memorable win at Headingley in the third test, and Jonny Bairstow (2) were in the middle when bad light brought an end to play about 30 minutes before the scheduled finish. Two-and-a-half hours were lost to rain at the start of the day.

England trailed by 297 runs, and needed 98 more runs to avoid potentially being asked to follow-on.

The teams are at 1-1 with one more Test to play, at the Oval next week. The Australians will retain the urn with a win in Manchester.

In the Ashes Daily, Australian journalists Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins are following the action all around England and Wales. Their long weekly podcast The Final Word has been going for five years.

Every day, The Final Word will team up with Firstpost to bring you a new episode from wherever Geoff and Adam are on the road. On trains and buses, in pubs, on the street, in parks, on barges floating down rivers, and anywhere else that they might end up.

They are also watching an awful lot of cricket, and can summarise all the matches that you didn’t have time to see, or can bring you into the discussion about the ones you did watch.

So tune in to enjoy the coverage of one of the oldest rivalries in the history of cricket.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: Sep 07, 2019 10:38:30 IST

Tags : Ashes, Ashes 2019, Cricket, Josh Hazlewood, Old Trafford, Sports, SportsTracker, Stuart Broad, Test Cricket, The Final Word Ashes Podcast, The Final Word Podcast

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4333 255
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all