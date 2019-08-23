The Final Word Ashes Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins as they discuss England's domination on first day at Headingley
In today's episode of The Final Word Ashes Podcast, Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins discuss Jofra Archer and England's great outing on day one at Headingley.
Jofra Archer continued the brilliant start to his Test career by taking 6-45 and sparking Australia's collapse from 136-2 to 179 all out on a stop-start opening day of the crucial third match of the Ashes series on Thursday.
Archer, English cricket's newest superstar, didn't reproduce the hostility and express pace he showed on his Test debut at Lord's in the drawn second test last week, but took advantage of benign conditions for seam and swing bowling to run through Australia's creaky batting lineup.
Fill-in batsman Marnus Labuschagne delivered a fine impersonation of the absent Steve Smith, who was missed because of delayed-onset concussion, by scoring 74 and opener David Warner struck 61 to finally get among the runs in this Ashes after four single-figure returns. The pair put on 111 for the third wicket, a stand that saved Australia from slumping to a humiliating score at cloudy Headingley.
Only one other player — captain Tim Paine (11) — reached double figures as Smith's absence proved telling. With 378 runs from three innings, Smith has been a thorn in England's side but he missed out because of the effects of being struck on the neck by a delivery from Archer on Saturday.
Archer caused a different kind of damage five days on, wrapping up the innings by trapping Nathan Lyon lbw for 1 off what proved to be the last ball of the day. That completed Australia's implosion, the tourists losing their last eight wickets for 43 runs.
In the Ashes Daily, Australian journalists Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins are following the action all around England and Wales. Their long weekly podcast The Final Word has been going for five years.
Every day, The Final Word will team up with Firstpost to bring you a new episode from wherever Geoff and Adam are on the road. On trains and buses, in pubs, on the street, in parks, on barges floating down rivers, and anywhere else that they might end up.
They are also watching an awful lot of cricket, and can summarise all the matches that you didn’t have time to see, or can bring you into the discussion about the ones you did watch.
So tune in to enjoy the coverage of one of the oldest rivalries in the history of cricket.
With AP inputs
Updated Date:
Aug 23, 2019 10:29:38 IST
