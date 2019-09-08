The Final Word Ashes Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins as they discuss Australia's stranglehold on fourth Test and the Urn
In today's episode of The Final Word Ashes Podcast, Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins discuss Steve Smith and Pat Cummins' heroics that put Australia on verge of retaining Ashes.
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Live Now
- Afghanistan in Bangladesh, Only Test, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Live Now
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IR Vs IG India Red beat India Green by an innings and 38 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Ballari Tuskers by 8 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Belagavi Panthers by 26 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BANW Vs THAW Bangladesh Women beat Thailand Women by 70 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCOW Vs NEDW Scotland Women beat Netherlands Women by 70 runs
- Nigeria Women in Rwanda, 5 T20I Series, 2019 RWAW Vs NIGW Rwanda Women beat Nigeria Women by 4 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NAMW Vs USAW USA Women beat Namibia Women by 6 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 257 runs
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Sep 12th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN vs ZIM - Sep 13th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs ZIM - Sep 14th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 8th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 11th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 15th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Kashmir after Article 370: As govt lifts curfew after month, Sopore attack shows citizens face renewed jihadist threat
-
US Open 2019: Emulating past legends, Bianca Andreescu shuts out noise to beat Serena Williams for first Grand Slam title
-
Saaho: Prabhas should have picked a smaller film, not tried to match blockbuster success of Baahubali
-
Narendra Modi lays foundation for three metro lines in Mumbai, inaugurates first greenfield industrial smart city
-
US called off ‘secret’ peace talks with Taliban after latest Kabul attack, claims Donald Trump, ending painstaking diplomatic process
-
Democracy not inimical to economic growth, says Manmohan Singh; ex-PM asserts need for independent functioning for CBI, EC, SC
-
100 days of Modi 2.0: Economic slowdown fades sheen of govt in second term despite gains in Article 370, triple talaq issues
-
A 13-room bunker under Mumbai's Raj Bhavan to offer glimpses of India's history and heritage through virtual reality
-
At Disneyland’s newest attraction, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, embracing the dork side of the Force
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4333
|255
Steve Smith ensured Australia couldn't lose, and Pat Cummins ensured England couldn't think of winning.
The fate of the fourth cricket Test and the Ashes series still heavily favored Australia after an eventful fourth day on Saturday at Old Trafford.
Australia set England an unlikely 383 runs and just more than a day to win or save the Test, and Cummins undermined the home team's hopes by dismissing Rory Burns and captain Joe Root for ducks in the first over.
Jason Roy defended Cummins' hat trick ball, and from 0-2 after only four deliveries, England reached stumps on 18-2 from seven overs.
With the five-match series at 1-1, Australia can retain the Ashes with victory at Old Trafford. That's more likely than England surviving a fifth-day pitch against an Australia team full of self-belief. The forecast is for a dry Sunday.
In the Ashes Daily, Australian journalists Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins are following the action all around England and Wales. Their long weekly podcast The Final Word has been going for five years.
Every day, The Final Word will team up with Firstpost to bring you a new episode from wherever Geoff and Adam are on the road. On trains and buses, in pubs, on the street, in parks, on barges floating down rivers, and anywhere else that they might end up.
They are also watching an awful lot of cricket, and can summarise all the matches that you didn’t have time to see, or can bring you into the discussion about the ones you did watch.
So tune in to enjoy the coverage of one of the oldest rivalries in the history of cricket.
Updated Date:
Sep 08, 2019 09:37:21 IST
Also See
The Final Word Ashes Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins as they discuss Steve Smith's magnificent double ton on Day 2 in Manchester
The Final Word Ashes Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins as they discuss Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne's fight back on Day 1 in Manchester
The Final Word Ashes Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins as they discuss England's troubles on Day 3 in Manchester