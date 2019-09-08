Steve Smith ensured Australia couldn't lose, and Pat Cummins ensured England couldn't think of winning.

The fate of the fourth cricket Test and the Ashes series still heavily favored Australia after an eventful fourth day on Saturday at Old Trafford.

Australia set England an unlikely 383 runs and just more than a day to win or save the Test, and Cummins undermined the home team's hopes by dismissing Rory Burns and captain Joe Root for ducks in the first over.

Jason Roy defended Cummins' hat trick ball, and from 0-2 after only four deliveries, England reached stumps on 18-2 from seven overs.

With the five-match series at 1-1, Australia can retain the Ashes with victory at Old Trafford. That's more likely than England surviving a fifth-day pitch against an Australia team full of self-belief. The forecast is for a dry Sunday.

