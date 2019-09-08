First Cricket
The Final Word Ashes Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins as they discuss Australia's stranglehold on fourth Test and the Urn

In today's episode of The Final Word Ashes Podcast, Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins discuss Steve Smith and Pat Cummins' heroics that put Australia on verge of retaining Ashes.

FirstCricket Staff, Sep 08, 2019 09:37:21 IST

Steve Smith ensured Australia couldn't lose, and Pat Cummins ensured England couldn't think of winning.

The fate of the fourth cricket Test and the Ashes series still heavily favored Australia after an eventful fourth day on Saturday at Old Trafford.

Australia set England an unlikely 383 runs and just more than a day to win or save the Test, and Cummins undermined the home team's hopes by dismissing Rory Burns and captain Joe Root for ducks in the first over.

Jason Roy defended Cummins' hat trick ball, and from 0-2 after only four deliveries, England reached stumps on 18-2 from seven overs.

With the five-match series at 1-1, Australia can retain the Ashes with victory at Old Trafford. That's more likely than England surviving a fifth-day pitch against an Australia team full of self-belief. The forecast is for a dry Sunday.

In the Ashes Daily, Australian journalists Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins are following the action all around England and Wales. Their long weekly podcast The Final Word has been going for five years.

Every day, The Final Word will team up with Firstpost to bring you a new episode from wherever Geoff and Adam are on the road. On trains and buses, in pubs, on the street, in parks, on barges floating down rivers, and anywhere else that they might end up.

They are also watching an awful lot of cricket, and can summarise all the matches that you didn’t have time to see, or can bring you into the discussion about the ones you did watch.

So tune in to enjoy the coverage of one of the oldest rivalries in the history of cricket.

Updated Date: Sep 08, 2019 09:37:21 IST

