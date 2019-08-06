First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
UAE in NED | 2nd T20I Aug 05, 2019
NED vs UAE
United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 5 wickets
IND in WI | 2nd T20I Aug 04, 2019
WI vs IND
India beat West Indies by 22 runs (D/L method)
IND in WI Aug 06, 2019
WI vs IND
Providence Stadium, Guyana
IND in WI Aug 08, 2019
WI vs IND
Providence Stadium, Guyana
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

The Final Word Ashes Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins as they discuss Australia conquering England's Edgbaston fortress

In today's episode of The Final Word Ashes Podcast. Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins discuss Australia's thumping win over England at Edgbaston.

FirstCricket Staff, Aug 06, 2019 12:38:37 IST

Australia won the first Ashes Test by a huge margin of 251 runs on Monday after dismissing England for 146 in its second innings on the final day.

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon was often unplayable with 6-49 and passed 350 test wickets in a remarkable turnaround for the Australians, who had been reduced to 122-8 in their first innings at a hostile Edgbaston.

The Final Word Ashes Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins as they discuss Australia conquering Englands Edgbaston fortress

Nathan Lyon celebrates the wicket of Joe Root on the final day of the Edgbaston Test. AP

Allrounder Chris Woakes provided England's top score with a defiant 37 at No. 9 after the hosts crumbled from 60-1 to 97-7. Woakes was the last man out in the 53rd over to Pat Cummins (4-32), sending the ball to Steve Smith in the slips as England collapsed in the afternoon.

England had resumed after lunch on 85-4. Jos Buttler (1) went in the first over, bowled by Cummins, and Jonny Bairstow was then caught by Cameron Bancroft off Cummins for his 100th test wicket. In what has been a nightmare test at times for the umpires, Bairstow opted to review Joel Wilson's decision but he was unsuccessful, leading one BBC pundit to exclaim "Joel's got one right!"

Lyon reached the 350-wicket landmark when Ben Stokes (6) was caught behind.

The spinner went on to dismiss Moeen Ali for his five-for and had Stuart Broad caught by Smith for a golden duck. Jimmy Anderson came out to bat despite lingering injury concerns — he bowled only four overs in the entire test — and denied Lyon his hat trick.

On the Ashes Daily, Australian journalists Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins are following the action all around England and Wales. Their long weekly podcast The Final Word has been going for five years.

Every day, The Final Word will team up with Firstpost to bring you a new episode from wherever Geoff and Adam are on the road. On trains and buses, in pubs, on the street, in parks, on barges floating down rivers, and anywhere else that they might end up.

They are also watching an awful lot of cricket, and can summarise all the matches that you didn’t have time to see, or can bring you into the discussion about the ones you did watch.

So tune in to enjoy the coverage of one of the oldest rivalries in the history of cricket.

The second of five tests starts at Lord's on 14 August.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: Aug 06, 2019 12:38:37 IST

Tags : Ashes 2019, Australia, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Cricket, England, James Pattinson, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Live Cricket Score, Live Score, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Test Cricket, Tim Paine, Travis Head

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all