The Final Word Ashes Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins as they discuss Australia closing in on retaining Urn
In today's episode of The Final Word Ashes Podcast, Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins discuss Josh Hazlewood and Australia's great outing on day two at Headingley.
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Live Now
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Live Now
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI Vs IND Live Now
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IR Vs IB Live Now
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 SL Vs BT Ballari Tuskers beat Shivamogga Lions by 70 runs (VJD method)
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP Vs BB Belagavi Panthers beat Bengaluru Blasters by 8 wickets
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT Vs BB Hubli Tigers beat Bijapur Bulls by 3 wickets (VJD method)
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT Vs BB Bengaluru Blasters beat Ballari Tuskers by 1 run (VJD method)
- Women's Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2019 BANW Vs THAW Bangladesh Women beat Thailand Women by 6 wickets
- Botswana in Namibia, 4 T20I Series, 2019 NAM Vs BOT Namibia beat Botswana by 8 wickets
- ICC World Twenty20 Americas Qualifier, 2019 USA Vs BER Bermuda beat USA by 4 wickets
- ICC World Twenty20 Americas Qualifier, 2019 CAY Vs CAN Canada beat Cayman Islands by 8 wickets
- Botswana in Namibia, 4 T20I Series, 2019 NAM Vs BOT Namibia beat Botswana by 78 runs
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 30th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Sep 1st, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Sep 3rd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Women's Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2019 BANW vs THAW - Aug 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Saudari Cup, 2019 SINW vs MALW - Aug 28th, 2019, 05:00 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP vs SL - Aug 25th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 MW vs HT - Aug 25th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP vs BB - Aug 26th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
No 'out of ordinary steps' in Nirmala Sitharaman's presser, but willingness to offer solution is positive sign for investors
-
CBI is stellar in probing Opposition leaders, but what happens to corruption cases against BJP's BS Yediyurappa, Mukul Roy, Himanta Biswa Sarma
-
D23 Expo 2019: Marvel announces three new Disney+ shows like Mrs. Marvel, Moon Night, She-Hulk; What if first look footage unveiled
-
FATF Asia-Pacific Group puts Pakistan in 'enhanced blacklist' over failure to meet standards, say officials
-
Nirmala Sitharaman rolls back tax hike on investors, outlines steps to boost sentiment; industry hails move
-
From postponement of Ayodhya hearing in SC to PMLA law, P Chidambaram must be mulling a bundle of ironies in custody
-
BWF World Championships 2019: PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth enter semi-finals, assured of medals
-
A male adult survivor of child sexual abuse speaks out: Navigating the road to recovery from trauma
-
In Sangli's Juni Dhamani village, normalcy remains a distant dream post-August floods
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2547
|111
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3462
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4056
|254
Australia closed in on a victory that will see them retain the Ashes after ending an incredible second day of the third Test with a lead of 283 runs, having bowled out England for an embarrassing 67 in their first innings on Friday.
Australia were on 171-6 in their second innings at the close at Headingley, with a sizeable advantage after England suffered a humiliating day at the crease with Josh Hazlewood taking five wickets to help skittle out the hosts.
Starting the day chasing Australia’s first-innings total of 179 and trailing 1-0 in the five-match series, England lost cheap wickets and were dismissed for their 12th lowest test innings total ever in glorious sunshine in Leeds.
Joe Denly top scored with a measly 12 runs — the lowest ever highest score for an England batsman in a test innings — with captain Joe Root, on his home ground, falling for his second duck in a row as the hosts’ innings lasted less than 28 overs.
Australia, spearheaded by Steve Smith’s replacement Marnus Labuschagne (53 not out), added to their lead in the evening session, before two late wickets gave England some hope of salvaging the Test.
As holders, Australia would retain the Ashes with victory as England could only draw the series.
In the Ashes Daily, Australian journalists Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins are following the action all around England and Wales. Their long weekly podcast The Final Word has been going for five years.
Every day, The Final Word will team up with Firstpost to bring you a new episode from wherever Geoff and Adam are on the road. On trains and buses, in pubs, on the street, in parks, on barges floating down rivers, and anywhere else that they might end up.
They are also watching an awful lot of cricket, and can summarise all the matches that you didn’t have time to see, or can bring you into the discussion about the ones you did watch.
So tune in to enjoy the coverage of one of the oldest rivalries in the history of cricket.
With Reuters inputs
Updated Date:
Aug 24, 2019 09:33:25 IST
Also See
The Final Word Ashes Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins as they discuss England's domination on first day at Headingley
Ashes 2019: David Warner describes Jofra Archer's effort on Day 1 of Leeds Test as 'world-class bowling at its best'
Ashes 2019: Super sub Marnus Labuschagne admits experiencing rollercoaster of emotions at Lord's