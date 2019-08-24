First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BOT in NAM | 4th T20I Aug 23, 2019
NAM vs BOT
Namibia beat Botswana by 8 wickets
ICC WT20 Americas Qualifier | Match 8 Aug 23, 2019
USA vs BER
Bermuda beat USA by 4 wickets
IND in WI Aug 30, 2019
WI vs IND
Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica
NZ in SL Sep 01, 2019
SL vs NZ
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

The Final Word Ashes Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins as they discuss Australia closing in on retaining Urn

In today's episode of The Final Word Ashes Podcast, Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins discuss Josh Hazlewood and Australia's great outing on day two at Headingley.

FirstCricket Staff, Aug 24, 2019 09:33:25 IST

Australia closed in on a victory that will see them retain the Ashes after ending an incredible second day of the third Test with a lead of 283 runs, having bowled out England for an embarrassing 67 in their first innings on Friday.

Australia were on 171-6 in their second innings at the close at Headingley, with a sizeable advantage after England suffered a humiliating day at the crease with Josh Hazlewood taking five wickets to help skittle out the hosts.

Starting the day chasing Australia’s first-innings total of 179 and trailing 1-0 in the five-match series, England lost cheap wickets and were dismissed for their 12th lowest test innings total ever in glorious sunshine in Leeds.

Joe Denly top scored with a measly 12 runs — the lowest ever highest score for an England batsman in a test innings — with captain Joe Root, on his home ground, falling for his second duck in a row as the hosts’ innings lasted less than 28 overs.

Australia, spearheaded by Steve Smith’s replacement Marnus Labuschagne (53 not out), added to their lead in the evening session, before two late wickets gave England some hope of salvaging the Test.

As holders, Australia would retain the Ashes with victory as England could only draw the series.

In the Ashes Daily, Australian journalists Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins are following the action all around England and Wales. Their long weekly podcast The Final Word has been going for five years.

Every day, The Final Word will team up with Firstpost to bring you a new episode from wherever Geoff and Adam are on the road. On trains and buses, in pubs, on the street, in parks, on barges floating down rivers, and anywhere else that they might end up.

They are also watching an awful lot of cricket, and can summarise all the matches that you didn’t have time to see, or can bring you into the discussion about the ones you did watch.

So tune in to enjoy the coverage of one of the oldest rivalries in the history of cricket.

With Reuters inputs

Updated Date: Aug 24, 2019 09:33:25 IST

Tags : Ashes, Ashes 2019, Ashes Podcast, Cricket, David Warner, England Vs Australia, Jofra Archer, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all