The Final Word Ashes Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins as they discuss a dramatic day four at Lord's
In today's episode of The Final Word Ashes Podcast, Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins discuss an intriguing day four at Lord's.
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Live Now
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Live Now
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IB Vs IG Live Now
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT Vs BP Ballari Tuskers beat Belagavi Panthers by 5 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT Vs SL Shivamogga Lions beat Hubli Tigers by 6 wickets
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BB Vs MW Match Abandoned
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 CSG Vs DEL Chepauk Super Gillies beat Dindigul Dragons by 12 runs
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW Vs THAW Thailand Women beat Netherlands Women by 93 runs
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands IREW Vs SCOW Ireland Women beat Scotland Women by 9 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW Vs SCOW Scotland Women beat Netherlands Women by 62 runs (D/L method)
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands THAW Vs IREW Thailand Women beat Ireland Women by 7 wickets (D/L method)
- Spain in Finland, 3 T20I Series, 2019 FIN Vs ESP Spain beat Finland by 6 wickets
- Scotland Tri-Series, 2019 SCO Vs PNG Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 3 wickets
- Spain in Finland, 3 T20I Series, 2019 FIN Vs ESP Finland beat Spain by 82 runs
- Scotland Tri-Series, 2019 SCO Vs OMA Oman beat Scotland by 8 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Aug 22nd, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Aug 22nd, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 22nd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2019 IREW vs PNGW - Aug 29th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2019 BANW vs NEDW - Aug 29th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2019 SCOW vs NAMW - Aug 29th, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 MW vs SL - Aug 18th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BB vs BB - Aug 18th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT vs BT - Aug 19th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Country without a post office: The unconscionable communication siege of Kashmir must look beyond public order and state security
-
Iceland commemorates first glacier 'Okjokull' lost to climate change; scientists warn 400 others on subarctic island risk same fate
-
'No first use' of nuclear arms policy gives India many advantages; govt must clarify doctrine post Rajnath Singh's tweet
-
'BJP still inhabited by Kuldeep Singh Sengar': Priyanka Gandhi slams party after Unnao rape accused features in Independence Day ad
-
Raqs-e-Inquilab: In conflict-riddled Kashmir, artists feel compelled to take to the easel, poetry
-
Mira Jacob's Good Talk is a timely, cogent and personal look at navigating race and identity in present-day America
-
Sacred Games: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Amruta Subhash, Surveen Chawla on Season 2 of Netflix series
-
Cincinnati Masters: Daniil Medvedev ousts World No 1 Novak Djokovic to set up title clash with David Goffin
-
Govt unlikely to announce any economic stimulus before Monday, meetings planned to discuss package: Report
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2547
|111
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3462
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|6939
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4056
|254
Australia's Steve Smith returned to make 92 after a sickening blow to the neck before England captain Joe Root fell for the first golden duck of his Test career as Pat Cummins took two wickets in two balls on a dramatic fourth day of the second Ashes clash at Lord's.
England were 96-4 in their second innings — a lead of 104 runs — when rain forced an early close on Saturday.
Jofra Archer (R), with his searing pace and bounce, set up a thrilling battle with Steve Smith (49) on day four. AP/Alastair Grant
But with one day left, Australia know early wickets on Sunday could leave them in a position to press for a victory that would put them 2-0 up in a five-match series.
England will now look to Ben Stokes, dropped twice on his way to 16 not out, and Jos Buttler (10 not out), to keep Australia at bay.
Smith's 92 was the centrepiece of Australia's 250 all out in reply to England's first innings 258.
The star batsman had made 80 when he was felled by a bouncer from fast bowler Jofra Archer, making his Test debut, timed at 92.4 mph.
The ball struck him on the side of the neck and head.
Stuart Broad took 4-65 in 27.3 overs and Woakes 3-61 in 19 while Archer finished with figures of 2-59 in 29.
England then suffered an a familiar collapse, Jason Roy, caught and bowled by Cummins (2-16) off a leading edge.
Next ball, 9-1 became 9-2 with Root caught behind off a superb delivery.
Joe Denly survived the hat-trick before being caught and bowled by Siddle (2-19), who also removed Rory Burns.
On the Ashes Daily, Australian journalists Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins are following the action all around England and Wales. Their long weekly podcast The Final Word has been going for five years.
Every day, The Final Word will team up with Firstpost to bring you a new episode from wherever Geoff and Adam are on the road. On trains and buses, in pubs, on the street, in parks, on barges floating down rivers, and anywhere else that they might end up.
They are also watching an awful lot of cricket, and can summarise all the matches that you didn’t have time to see, or can bring you into the discussion about the ones you did watch.
So tune in to enjoy the coverage of one of the oldest rivalries in the history of cricket.
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date:
Aug 18, 2019 08:38:12 IST
Also See
The Final Word Ashes Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins as they discuss a soggy day three at Lord's
Ashes 2019: How Justin Langer's meticulous planning and horses for courses approach helped Australia topple England at Edgbaston fortress
Ashes 2019: Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins force England's capitulation on final day to lead Australia to 251-run win in 1st Test